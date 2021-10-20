'Players Look Unstable' - Ex Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand On Liverpool's Defenders In Absence of Virgil van Dijk

The Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday threatens to be another enthralling match. Ahead of the game Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the impact on other players of Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

Ferdinand was speaking on his youtube channel when he spoke about the extraordinary effect the 30 year old has on his teammates.

Ferdinand On Van Dijk

Ferdinand, a central defender himself, explained how important the steadying influence of the Dutch defender is to the team.

“Van Dijk’s importance in that team is there for all to see.”

“Huge player. Forget his own personal performance, he can go out there and be a 7 or 6 and a half out of ten."

“But what he gives to the other players is invaluable. The confidence that spreads when he’s in that team."

Ferdinand On Van Dijk's Absence

The retired England international went so far as to say that the whole defence including Trent-Alexander Arnold is destabilised when Van Dijk is not available.

“You see that, when he’s not in there, other players look unstable. One of the centre-back, whoever plays, doesn’t look the same player."

“Trent hasn’t look as convincing sometimes when Van Dijk’s not in the team. I think it spreads in the team. He has a big impact.”

