Premier League

'Players Look Unstable' - Ex Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand On Liverpool's Defenders In Absence of Virgil van Dijk

By Neil Andrew
 8 days ago

The Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday threatens to be another enthralling match. Ahead of the game Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the impact on other players of Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

Ferdinand was speaking on his youtube channel when he spoke about the extraordinary effect the 30 year old has on his teammates.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ferdinand On Van Dijk

Ferdinand, a central defender himself, explained how important the steadying influence of the Dutch defender is to the team.

“Van Dijk’s importance in that team is there for all to see.”

“Huge player. Forget his own personal performance, he can go out there and be a 7 or 6 and a half out of ten."

“But what he gives to the other players is invaluable. The confidence that spreads when he’s in that team."

Ferdinand On Van Dijk's Absence

The retired England international went so far as to say that the whole defence including Trent-Alexander Arnold is destabilised when Van Dijk is not available.

“You see that, when he’s not in there, other players look unstable. One of the centre-back, whoever plays, doesn’t look the same player."

“Trent hasn’t look as convincing sometimes when Van Dijk’s not in the team. I think it spreads in the team. He has a big impact.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Watch: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk's Instagram Posts On Madame Tussauds Waxwork

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to Instagram today to say he still can't believe he has a waxwork figure in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam. Last week, it was Mohamed Salah's turn to meet his waxwork double in Madame Tussauds London and today Liverpool's Dutch international has spoken on social media about his own which was revealed earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
