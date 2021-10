The 10-step Korean skincare routine is legendary. It’s no secret that the country takes its complexion regimens very seriously, with flawless faces to prove it. Stateside, most of us don’t have that kind of patience. But you don’t have to copy the Korean 10-step routine to get that glow. Often, all it takes to get a skin boost is the best Korean face mask. Options abound when it comes to the K-beauty staple, from liquid to clay to overnight to sheet masks, with varieties available for every skin type and concern. And unlike slathering on one essence and serum after another,...

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO