Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a plethora of characters in an art style that makes them fit together naturally, despite coming from so many different games. However, artist DownrightShoddy on Twitter decided to redraw several of the Nintendo Switch game's fighters in a different style: one meant to evoke Family Guy! Some of the mash-ups are direct riffs on members of the show's cast (such as Peter Griffin as Kirby, or Meg as Olimar), but many of the designs are just drawn in the show's style. Whether you're a fan of the show, the game, or both, it's a really impressive piece of art!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO