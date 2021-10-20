South Side Sox on the Farm Podcast 19 — 2021 Charlotte Knights Review

As other teams mosey on through the playoffs, the White Sox head into the silly season of speculation on matters small and large, and SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast corespondent, Will, take a look at some of it. There are a few chuckles along the way, because most of the speculation is downright nutty — though they do agree if you want to pretend you can trade a guy who can’t function unless it’s the ninth inning and your team has a one- to three-run lead and it’s between 68 and 76 degrees and the wind is blowing in from right center at 8-15 mph with his $16 million contract for anything useful, you might as well decide you’ll get Mike Trout.

