MLB

South Side Sox on the Farm Podcast 19 — 2021 Charlotte Knights Review

By Brett Ballantini
South Side Sox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Black and Brett Ballantini are back “on the Farm,” with a weeklong wrap-up of the White Sox system. First up are the Charlotte Knights, and Darren’s season review piece is live alongside this podcast. While the...

www.southsidesox.com

