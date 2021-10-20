The reasons your allergy symptoms actually get worse during fall

Warmer temperatures lead to more pollen production, so 2021 may be the most intense allergy season yet. The science proves it: Allergies will be worse this year. According to recent research and forecasting, 2021 is shaping up to be a brutal allergy year. Just like 2020, 2019, and 2018 were before it. The length and intensity of pollen seasons are growing, in large part due to climate change. If the planet continues to warm, experts anticipate that miserable allergies will be the norm. A recent study found that pollen season increased by 20 days annually between 1990 and 2018. At the same time, pollen concentrations— at least in North America— have increased by 21% during the same time period. In other words, pollen season lasts a lot longer than it did before, and because there’s more pollen in the air, more people are being affected.

