Slices of Life: The other side of grief

Riley was the first dog I’ve ever had, and the most special — I adopted him from a rescue on May 1, 2006, and he was between 1 and 2 years old at the time, making him possibly as old as 17 1/2 when I put him down. He came into my life after experiencing the deep, emotional loss of my grandparents and filled my world with joy. His demeanor was exceptionally soft, docile, and shy due to being abused by his prior owners — it matched his beautiful coat, and his presence was overwhelming. People would simply marvel at his disposition. Groomers would fawn over him as he sat patiently waiting for them to finish. He needed zero training, just an owner with a big heart. He loved the simple pleasures of going for rides in the car and anything that afforded him the opportunity to be by my side. He walked the walk with me through career heartache, breakups, marriage, and major life and geographic changes.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO