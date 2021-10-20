5 tips for a stress-free morning

(Family Features) Mornings are often the most important part of the day – they can make or break your mood and set the tone for all of your to-dos. To help combat the hecticness that can arrive when the sun comes up, consider these five tips for a stress-free start to...
For many of us people (especially kid) Halloween is the best time of the year. You get to dress up in costume and eat candy – what’s not to love?. But Halloween can be stressful for your dog. Your canine family member can get confused, anxious and scared at all the commotion. Not just all the noisy kids coming to the door in strange clothes … but Halloween decorations often make eerie sounds and movements. So October walks can be frightening. Plus, there’s the added danger your dog could get into some of that candy – particularly chocolate, which is toxic to dogs.
The first impression is the image and emotional attitude that is formed in other people from the person they saw for the first time in a particular environment. The effect of the first impression is the influence of the subject’s opinion of the person, which is formed in the first minutes of the first meeting, on the further evaluation of that person’s activity and personality. Part of the process of getting a job is going through an interview. This is the part where many people stumble for a few reasons; the most common is not researching the company that you have the interview for. You need to remember that this is the first chance that the employer will have of meeting you and first impressions always last.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Experts are offering ways to stay safe, as many are gearing up to travel for the holidays. Dr. Eugene Delaune from the Fellow of the American College Emergency Physicians spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss what travelers can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Your boss says it's almost time to put away the sweatpants and head back to the office. But many workers are still unclear on when, exactly, they'll have to resume that morning commute. The spread of new Covid-19 variants has delayed many office reopening schedules, with several companies, including Google,...
Life can be much more stressful these days for children and that stress can impact their health and negatively affect their immune system. Dr. Taz Bhatia joins Good Day to share her advice on how you can help your children deal with their emotions and stress.
A vacation is all about getting away and taking a break from the pressures of daily life. Some smart planning and the use of handy travel apps can help ensure your next adventure is a stress-free success.
Did you witness the reaction of William Shatner going into space recently? His appreciation of our planet made many of us think about loving our world a lot more. This, of course, should include the people who inhabit it. From space, Captain Kirk was moved by how fragile Earth really...
Mexico is the country with the highest work stress according to the World Health Organization (WHO) , a problem that, says the agency, refers to a group of emotional, psychological, cognitive and behavioral reactions to professional demands that exceed knowledge and the worker's abilities to perform optimally. In a context...
An interactive retreat, "Manage Stress and Experience Peace of Mind," will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. The retreat will offer tips for dealing with stress during the holidays. It will be presented by certified mindfulness and spiritual life coach Joe Sarnicola and health coach and reiki master Jody Brown.
Moving your family to a new home can be an exciting time. It’s also not easy. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t worry! There are plenty of ways to plan for a stress-free experience for everyone involved. Read on for some tips and tricks that will make the process easier for everyone in your family.
For young children, seeing their own Elf on the Shelf is the official start to the holiday season. So naturally there needs to be a little pomp and circumstance surrounding their annual return, but you also don’t want to spend a ton of time taking what is essentially a doll out of its box, either. These 20 Elf on the Shelf ideas can give the little red guy or gal a welcoming that’s worthy of Santa — and won’t be stressful, either.
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Avoid the stress and anxiety, and start your week fresh and relaxed. You might think it’s impossible, but Hally Brooke with Live Nourished Coaching and Training gives us tips for a good morning routine in the Loving Living Local studio. For more health tips, including breathing techniques, stretches, exercises and nutrition, head to Hally’s website.
Are you one of those people who struggle with deciding how much candy to buy every Halloween for your neighborhood trick ‘r treaters? Well, the Mars-Wrigley candy company have partnered with internet grocery delivery service shipt.com to make everyone’s lives a little less stressful this year by creating a candy calculator that will figure out EXACTLY the number of pieces and bags of candy you should get.
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. We’ve all been there, sitting on top of our suitcase trying...
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public Schools System is offering free stress management and wellness sessions. The next session is Thursday. They’re open to anyone interested in learning skills to better support children and their families. All sessions cover the same material, the district said. WCPSS said it...
Dear Critter Corner: This will be our pup’s first Halloween; do you have any suggestions on how to help prepare so that we have a safe and stress-free Halloween?. There are several things we can look at to make sure the night goes well for all involved. Here are a few of my suggestions. This is a great time of year to take advantage of all the decorations that are out and use them as training opportunities to expose our pups to new and unusual items.
Make every bite count with whole-grain popcorn snacks. (Family Features) As many people start getting back into normal routines, they’re returning to familiar on-the-go lifestyles by heading back to work, traveling to new destinations and enjoying time with loved ones. While you get out to explore and gather with family...
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Almost everyone has dealt with chafing at one time or another. And because in between the thighs is a common area for chafing, it’s cheekily called “chub rub.” When your thighs rub together for long periods of time, you can suffer extreme discomfort and skin irritation. This can happen if you’re going for a run, swimming, or even just taking a walk in thigh-exposing clothing. Here are some ways to prevent chafing before you wind up walking like a crab for days—including product solutions I’ve tested.
Treat yourself with the same kindness you’d give your friend. Using your senses can help bring you into the Halloween moment. A food’s power frequently comes from the permissions, rules, and meanings we attach to it. For people who try to limit their candy intake all year round, “dieters,” and...
Going through a major life change — whether it's moving into a new home, starting a new job, landing that coveted promotion, getting married, or something else — is super exciting, for sure. But, experiencing these significant changes can also feel overwhelming and scary. "Change brings with it feelings of uncertainty and loss of control, even when the change is positive," says Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a licensed clinical psychologist. "We are creatures of habit, and our brains like to be able to predict what comes next. When our brains don't know what is coming next, we can become increasingly anxious, worried, and sometimes even depressed."
Comments / 0