CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Meditation: It’s Easier Than You Think

By Polly Douglas
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a mover. I can’t sit still. I have a stand-up desk and even when I’m sitting it’s on a ball, so I’m kind of bouncing. I can remember as a six-year-old, trying to fall asleep during bedtime and having so much energy that I would lie on my back, rock...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
usustatesman.com

Opinion: Procrastination is worse than you think

I would love to write about how amazing procrastination is and how it’s a refined art. Unfortunately, that is just not the case, however much I wish it was. The Cambridge Dictionary defines the verb procrastinate as: “to keep delaying something that must be done, often because it is unpleasant or boring.” Now, taking the definition and applying it to school-related to-dos, there is a prevalent subject that comes to mind: homework.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Yoga Journal

These Mantra Meditations Will Give You the Reset You Need

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You may have heard this common phrase in a yoga class, “think of your mantra.” But—how exactly do you find your mantra? These mantra-focused meditations will help you explore a sound-based practice. Whether you’re looking for a mantra meditation that connects you to your self-resiliency or one that rids you of your ego, you’ll find a mantra meditation that is perfect for you—and your practice.
YOGA
Thrive Global

10 Lessons to Find the Other Side of Your Limits

Every now and then we need to break with the constraints of convention and challenge what we believe is possible. While the outcome will never be certain and the process difficult, stepping outside of our comfort zone to pursue our goals and dreams can be an incredibly rewarding experience. A...
GOOGLE
Ricky

A few signs that you are more intelligent than you think

Intelligence is the ability to absorb knowledge and retain it. There is a difference between being intelligent and being smart. Intelligence refers to your ability to retain more knowledge and smartness refers to your ability to apply your knowledge in real life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Meditation#Meditate#Insomnia
StarWars.com

4 Reasons Salacious Crumb is Scarier Than You Might Think

Being a Kowakian monkey-lizard means you don’t get much respect. But judge this creature by its size, you must not. Especially one that goes by the name of Salacious B. Crumb. It might seem odd to label Salacious as a creature worthy to be feared, especially when the galaxy is filled with scary beasts and villains. However, as Star Wars has shown us, it’s always the one cackling in the corner that we should be most afraid of. (We’re looking at you, Palpatine.) If you’re still not convinced of this creature’s prowess, here are some reasons why Salacious B. Crumb is scarier than you might think — just in time for Halloween!
HALLOWEEN
Thrive Global

Do you have “shiny object syndrome”

Are you someone who always has 100 projects in motion at one time?. Are you someone who must keep busy as a distraction from other aspects of your life or career?. If you’ve answered “yes” to any of the questions, you may have “shiny object syndrome”—and at the root of it, you may just be afraid to fail.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Showing Vulnerability May Be Less Risky Than You Think

People tend to view showing vulnerability as a strength in others, but see it as a weakness in themselves. Researchers call this discrepancy the beautiful-mess effect. We see the positive aspects of others’ displays of vulnerability, but we focus on the negative aspects of our own. Apologizing for a costly...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
Vice

'Lightworker' Who Said COVID Vaccines Harm the Spirit Hospitalized With COVID

Magenta Pixie, a beloved and widely followed New Age figure in the United Kingdom who says that she channels a “divine intelligence” known as “the White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Telegram updates from her husband and daughter. In recent months, Pixie has often discussed her opposition to COVID vaccines, using coded language in which she likens them to poison apples and urging her followers to think twice before “eating the pie.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
US 103.3

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
LIFESTYLE
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: Not What Mom Wanted

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Willa Paskin discuss a Prudie letter: “Not What Mom Wanted.”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi Willa! So I chose this question for us to discuss because I thought my response was kinda lacking, and I’m hoping you have something to add besides punting to a therapist. What did you think?
RELATIONSHIPS
shreveportmag.com

Woman gives birth to rare set of identical twins with Down syndrome

Ladies and gentlemen, what are the chances of giving birth to identical twins? Approximately every three or four births out of every 1,000 are identical twins. This mother found out that she was pregnant with twins and that they both had Down syndrome. And to her that’s what makes them incredibly precious.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newfolks.com

How much should a toddler eat? Probably more than you think

When your teeny baby turns into a toddler, a whole new world opens up. You can get more interactive with playtime. Your child finds their voice and starts their cute little jibber-jabber talking. But what’s really exciting is that you can finally introduce them to all kinds of foods. Watching your little one’s face as they try a new food for the first time is adorable. Whether they hate or love it, that experience is a bonding moment for both of you. But switching over to solid foods full-time can be overwhelming. How much should a toddler eat? We can help you with the ins and outs of toddler meals.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy