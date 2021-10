Staying emotionally balanced as an immigration attorney is not always easy, but it is necessary to do the best work you can. Air travelers are instructed by the flight attendant to put their own oxygen masks on before helping others. The reason? If you pass out, you won’t be able to help anyone else. The same is true for maintaining a balanced emotional state. If I fall apart emotionally due to life or job stress, I will no longer be able to help my clients. That is unacceptable to me. As such, I work very hard to look within myself on a regular basis so that I can be the best immigration attorney I can be.

