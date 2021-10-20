Queen Elizabeth II to follow doctor’s advice, cancels Northern Ireland trip

Queen Elizabeth II is listening to doctors and will be taking a few days’ rest, canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement Wednesday that she will be resting at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The palace didn’t say why the decision was made, but she is said to be in good spirits, The Associated Press reported.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,” the palace said, according to the AP.

Earlier this month, the queen was seen using a walking stick at a public event at Westminster Abbey, but she had been seen using a cane in the past after undergoing knee surgery in 2003.

While she is missing this trip, she is scheduled to go to Glasgow later this month for the COP26 climate change conference, BBC News reported.

Recently she hosted a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle.

She also attended a video conference with Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi and the EU ambassador Joao de Almeida.

She also held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand this week and attended races at Ascot this weekend, BBC News reported.

Queen Elizabeth lost her husband, Prince Philip, in April when he died at the age of 99.

