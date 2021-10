What makes her a Power Player: Barnes is happiest when she’s starting something. In the last year, the CEO of Agile City launched Winston Venture Grants, a pitch-based competition in the process of selecting several winners of $50,000 grants, and fee-for-service innovation consulting, a practice that has already worked with big names like Hanesbrands and IBM with product development and incubator design. Barnes also grew the Agile City team from three to 15 employees and successfully moved the ecosystem builder away from a nonprofit model dependent on philanthropy. She also spun off the ACCESS Center for Equity + Success into its own nonprofit entity. Coming up, Agile City will partner with a local venture capital firm to run an accelerator program.

