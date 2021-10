Fox Chapel coach Bryan Deal made it very clear that just making it to the WPIAL Class 3A boys team golf finals wasn’t the goal. And Eli Yofan was listening. Yofan outdueled Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti by one stroke as the Foxes senior fired a 1-under 71 for the best round of the day at Cedarbrook, which is exactly what Fox Chapel needed as the team pulled out a 376-377 victory over the Vikings to win its second team title in three years.

FOX CHAPEL, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO