LONDON UK - Global Citizen Solutions launches a real take on passport rankings. The Passport Index ranks global passports not just by visa-free access, but by building mobility, investment opportunity and quality of life offered by each destination into a new, life-centric index that adds to the outdated irrelevant rankings of old. The right of visa-free passage is but a part of the value of any given destination, this Passport Index harmonises the data and ranks countries in a more holistic manner.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO