Premier League

Soccer-Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Manchester City said on Wednesday they were shocked and saddened by reports that one of their fans had been attacked in Belgium after Tuesday’s 5-1 Champions League win at Club Brugge....

