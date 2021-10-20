CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Hughes posts Q3 profit as drilling demand returns

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared to a year-ago loss, as crude prices recovered to pre-pandemic levels, fueling drilling activity and demand for oilfield services. Global crude prices are trading at pre-pandemic levels on the back...

Related
STMicro expects high chip demand to extend well into 2022

PARIS (Reuters) – Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics expects high demand for the group’s wide range of semiconductors to extend well into 2022, its chief executive said, reassuring markets after a plant closure in Malaysia hit production earmarked for the auto sector. In a call with investors, CEO Jean-Marc Chery pledged to...
BUSINESS
Telenor Q3 earnings lag forecasts, pandemic in Asia weighs

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s Telenor posted quarterly earnings which lagged forecasts on Thursday and reiterated its outlook for 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September fell to 12.86 billion Norwegan crowns ($1.52 billion) from 13.62 billion in the year-ago period, lagging the 13.19 billion analysts expected in a poll compiled by Telenor.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products. Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $1.65 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the July-September period, up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Hughes Co
ATI reports return to profitability in Q3

Following a tumultuous Q2, which included a worker strike and an overall net loss, Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATI) reported that it was able to bring in a profit during its third quarter of this year. The recovery comes three months earlier than the company expected. "We delivered profitable third...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AB InBev hikes 2021 forecast after strong third quarter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported higher than expected earnings in the third-quarter on Thursday and upgraded its forecast for full-year growth. The Belgium-based brewer said core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 3.0% on a like-for-like basis in the July-Sept period, against...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Spain’s PharmaMar nine-month net profit falls 58%

(Reuters) – Spanish pharmaceutical group PharmaMar on Thursday said its nine-month net profit slipped to 54.7 million euros ($63.92 million), contracting 58% from a year ago when it booked a hefty gain from a licence payment. PharmaMar, which develops marine-inspired oncology drugs, said recurring revenue rose 31% to 119.4 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Ecolab bolsters pharma services business with $3.7 billion Purolite deal

(Reuters) -Hygiene company Ecolab Inc on Thursday agreed to buy Purolite, whose technology can be used in mRNA vaccine purification, in a $3.7 billion all-cash deal to add weight to its pharmaceutical-focused business. The deal helps Ecolabs expand into a field that has gained prominence due to the successful development...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Vale Posts $3.9 Bn Profit In Q3

Brazilian mining giant Vale posted a net profit of $3.9 billion for the third quarter Thursday, continuing its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and a deadly dam collapse in 2019. The company's profit was up 34 percent from the third quarter of 2020 ($2.9 billion), though it fell shy of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Rising chip demand, higher prices drive Samsung Q3 profit

Strong chip demand and higher prices have powered Samsung Electronics to one of its best quarters, with net income climbing 31.3% to 12.29 trillion won ($10.5 billion). The South Korean conglomerate boosted third quarter sales 10.5% to 73.98 trillion won – a quarterly record – and operating profit 28% to 15.82 trillion won – its second highest ever.
CELL PHONES

