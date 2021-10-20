CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elvie Shane secures his first #1 with “a God song,” the emotional “My Boy”

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, newcomer Elvie Shane reaches the pinnacle of the country chart with his debut single, “My Boy.”. While the moving take on step-fatherhood is several years old, Elvie and his co-writers knew from the very beginning it was special. “From the day we wrote that song, we’ve called...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Elvie Shane Charts First Number One Hit

Congrats to Elvie Shane, who celebrates his very first Number One hit this week with “My Boy.” The song tops both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. Elvie co-wrote the personal song about the bond he shares with his stepson. He said, “I read a quote...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

The Top 7 Adele Songs That Emotionally Wrecked Me

Adele’s highly anticipated return happened this week with the release of her new song, “Easy on Me.” The singer hasn’t had new music out since her 2015 album, 25. Needless to saw, fans, including myself, are on cloud nine. The new song is classic Adele; it pulls at all your heart strings with the deep lyrics, and of course Adele’s hauntingly powerful voice.
MUSIC
Billboard

October's Country Rookie of the Month: Elvie Shane

"My Boy" has had quite the journey since Shane wrote it five years ago with Nick Columbia, Lee Starr and Russell Sutton. The song first went viral on Facebook, leading Shane to his major label deal with BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records in 2019. Then, last year, "My Boy" was revived via TikTok, thanks to users who began incorporating the song into videos celebrating the relationship between stepparents and stepchildren. Soon after, the song was sent to country radio and began working its way up the country charts.
MUSIC
k95tulsa.com

"We have done it": Elvie Shane hits #1 with "My Boy"

Elvie Shane has a lot to celebrate these days, but at the top of the list is "My Boy" reaching #1 on country radio. The Kentucky-born singer has achieved his first #1 hit with his debut single, a song that conveys the love between a stepfather and his son. As a stepfather to his wife Mandi's 14-year-old son, the song is deeply personal for the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Fatherhood#My Boy#Abc Audio#God
allkpop.com

Watch Davichi's emotional performance of their new ballad song 'First Loss' in official live clip

Female duo Davichi showed a breath-taking live performance of their newly released track "First Loss". On October 19 KST, Davichi unveiled a live performance of "First Loss" on their official YouTube channel. In the video, the Davichi members sit inside a studio where green and golden plants surround them, creating a warm atmosphere. The warm mood of the live clip allowed listeners to completely immerse themselves into the lyrics and musical sounds of Davichi's ballad track "First Loss". Davichi delicately expressed the lyrics by adding deep emotions to every verse they sang. Lee Hae Ri and Kang Min Kyung drew attention for their rich expressions and beautiful harmony.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

The Kid Laroi Wrote His First Song When He Was Six

At age six, The Kid Laroi wrote his first song and says it was “pretty F***ing good.” He couldn’t exactly remember it, but at the time, his favorite TV show was Pimp My Ride and it had something to do with that. He told Rolling Stone that his mom played...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Elvie Shane Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to 'My Boy'

Plus, BADBADNOTGOOD debuts in the top 10. Elvie Shane rises to No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart (dated Oct. 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his breakthrough single "My Boy." The track hits No. 1 on Country Airplay and...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Preview 'The Boy Named If' LP With New Song

Elvis Costello & the Imposters have dropped the new song “Magnificent Hurt.” It’s the first single from their upcoming The Boy Named If, which arrives on January 14th via EMI/Capitol Records and is available for preorder. “The full title of this record is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Elvis Costello Drops New Single, ‘The Boy Called If’ LP Set For January

Coming on January 14th is Elvis Costello & The Imposters' latest album, The Boy Called If. The new set, which is Costello's 32nd album, is the followup to 2020's Hey Clockface. Costello has dropped a teaser from the new album, titled, “Magnificent Hurt.”. Elvis Costello said in a statement announcing...
MUSIC
WNCY

“You’re so strong”: Kane Brown shows support for young fan with cancer

Kane Brown shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan battling illness. Following a recent show, Kane dedicated an Instagram post to Mia, a young girl who has cancer. The post shows a series of photos of Mia onstage with the country superstar, one with his back to the camera and his arm wrapped around her with two spotlights shining upon them. Another shows him signing the back of a handmade poster that reads, “Sorry for being Xtra. Help me get my cancer fighter meet Kane?”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Gabby Barrett readies a deluxe version of her hit debut ‘Goldmine’ album

This November, Gabby Barrett will drop a deluxe version of Goldmine, the hit debut project that propelled Gabby from an up-and-comer to bonafide superstar. The singer announced the news during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was also performing her current single, “Footprints on the Moon.” That song — off the track list of the original Goldmine — follows back-to-back number-one hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Celebrates His First No. 1 Song As Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" Dominates

If you were to ask Jack Harlow, he would tell you he knew his first No. 1 was on the horizon. The buzzing Kentucky rapper has been on a meteoric rise within the last few years and with each new collaboration or release, Harlow is reaching new milestones. Aside from his solo efforts, his assist on Lil Nas X's controversial "Industry Baby" single has helped make the track a massive hit, and earlier today (October 18), Harlow spoke about having a No. 1 song under his belt.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Elvis Costello Announces New Album, ‘The Boy Named If’

Elvis Costello & the Imposters will release a new album, The Boy Named If, on Jan. 14. “I started The Boy Named If with just an electric guitar, some sharps and flats, high heels and lowdowns, with five songs in bright major keys and carried on to write a whole new record for the Imposters to play,” Costello said in a statement.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy