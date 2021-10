Sunny Fung, CEO and Founder of ShowPay and the Co-Initiator of MetaID spoke to the conference on day two via live video link from China. He described MetaID as a tool for decentralized identity management, which has been responsible for users uploading some rather large files to the BSV blockchain in recent months, hitting as much as 1GB and 2GB blocks with consistency. The total cumulative blockchain size on BSV is now 1TB larger than the whole of the BTC network, largely thanks to the ongoing work with MetaID.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO