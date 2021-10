Ballots for the Nov. 2, 2021, election will be arriving any day. This election will focus on state and local offices, advisory votes and initiatives. I am worried about the health and stability of our admittedly flawed democracy. On the national level, the Supreme Court has eroded the Voting Rights Act, and — due to Republican obstructionism — we have not been able to pass two important voting access/rights bills. The issues regarding the debt ceiling and the fiscal cliff were postponed until December, but Republicans seem to be willing to let our nation default on its loans, which would likely cause a global economic crisis.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO