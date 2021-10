I have been following the school board closely having attended board meetings and negotiation meetings to view interactions for myself and make my own observed conclusions. I have spoken to Katrena Hauger on numerous occasions and have been impressed with her knowledge from working for the teachers in their union. I have always wanted to see her serve on the board and put her ideas of bridging the board members and teachers into action. I believe there has been a lack of respect for teachers from some board members and that Hauger would lead the board to greater respect for teachers which is vital to retaining our current staff let alone attracting teachers.

GRANGEVILLE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO