Truth be told, I wish I was funny and could write a letter as entertaining as Mark’s, but that’s just not what you’ll get from me. These past two and a half months, I’ve found myself walking around campus kind of in a daze. Whether it’s due to the time lost from the pandemic or my inability to keep track of time, I still feel as though it’s my first year at NAU.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO