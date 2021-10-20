CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Buy: Atlassian vs. ServiceNow

By Jamie Louko
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Atlassian’s loyal customer base could allow for strong product adoption in the future.
  • ServiceNow’s stellar financials are impressive by any metric.
  • One company’s size and future growth potential slightly beat out the other, making it the better buy today.

While many technology companies had a rough 2021 due to investors shifting away from technology stocks, some of these businesses are hoping to have a brighter rest of the year. Some players, in particular, are expected to report especially strong periods and hope to finish 2021 strong.

The team collaboration company Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), a company that is helping companies improve digital workflow, are projecting strong finishes to the year, but which company is a better buy for the long haul?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pFLN_0cWsjbhz00
Image source: Getty Images.

Atlassian's optionality

If you have ever worked on an online project with many team members, you might know how frustrating it can be to efficiently track progress, plan, and work with other members on the project. Atlassian is trying to make this process more efficient with its tools that "unleash the potential of every team."

Atlassian has landed big names like NASA and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) as customers, along with over 236,000 others. What is even more impressive is that those customers are very happy: Atlassian's net promoter score -- a score from -100 to 100 that is based on customer satisfaction, with a score of 70 being considered "world-class" -- is 75, with just 5% of customers saying they would not recommend Atlassian.

This stellar customer satisfaction has led to impressive financial performance. The company saw 30% revenue growth in its fourth-quarter -- which ended June 30, 2021 -- to $560 million while seeing its customers spending over $1 million grow 71% from the year-ago quarter, passing 175 customers. The company has been shifting to a cloud-based solution, and it has been successful -- migrating over 1000 users to the cloud in Q4, which grew 70% from the year-ago quarter.

Atlassian lost $213 million during the quarter, but it expects to be net income positive during the three months ending Sept. 30, 2021 -- reaching $0.09 to $0.10 per share in net income. While the company expected some volatility in revenue as it continues to migrate to the cloud, the company is expecting subscription revenue for the full year to grow in the mid-40% range while seeing its on-premise revenue streams tick down.

Atlassian's shift to the cloud opens up immense options for the business, specifically the ability to increase customer spending. With happy customers who are already incredibly loyal, any effort to create new products would likely be well-received, and the company's new subscription model allows its customers to adopt new products more easily than ever before. Even though it faces stiff competition, its position as a leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant" for enterprise agile planning tools, should provide some comfort to investors.

ServiceNow's impressive financials

ServiceNow is also trying to optimize efficiency, but in a slightly different manner. The company noticed that workflows can be slow across enterprises because employees in different departments often use different technology systems. ServiceNow is trying to streamline this process with its Now Platform to make enterprises more efficient. In the enterprise workflow space, ServiceNow is seen as a leader among stiff competition from companies like Ivanti and BMC.

Like Atlassian, ServiceNow has very happy customers -- its renewal rate is 97% and it has 1,200 customers spending over $1 million. The company grew its subscription revenue by 31% in second-quarter 2021 to $1.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, and it expects this to grow 5% sequentially to $1.4 billion in third-quarter 2021 -- representing 29% growth from the year-ago quarter.

The company was profitable in Q2 with a net income of $59 million, and its free cash flow was impressively high -- reaching $829 million so far in 2021 -- which represents a free cash flow margin of 30%. The only downside of the company's recent performance was its sales and marketing spend, which made up 42% of its subscription revenue.

The better buy? Atlassian

Despite ServiceNow's incredible free cash flow generation and profitability, the better buy today is Atlassian for two main reasons. First, the companies' growth rates are expected to move in opposite directions. ServiceNow's revenue growth rates have been slowing over the past five years, and while Atlassian's growth rates have been slowing as well, it is expected to increase as the company accomplishes its migration to the cloud. Unlike ServiceNow, its full-year and long-term revenue growth rates are higher than its current revenue growth.

Second, even though both companies are market leaders in their respective markets, and both are expected to capitalize on the digital transformation, Atlassian is 22% smaller than ServiceNow. Considering that both companies can capitalize on similar long-term factors, Atlassian seems to have a larger growth runway ahead. While both of these growth stocks could be deserving of a spot in your portfolio, I think that Atlassian slightly edges out ServiceNow as the better buy today.

The Motley Fool

Why Wolfspeed Stock Skyrocketed Today

The company has refocused on gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors, selling off its old core operations in LED and lighting products. These chips serve several important growth markets. What happened. Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) rose as much as 38% on Thursday, lifted by a fantastic first-quarter earnings report. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ultra Clean Holdings Shares Flew 19% Higher Today

Ultra Clean’s order book is packed to the rafters as chipmakers around the world are boosting their manufacturing efforts. Third-quarter results came in well ahead of analyst expectations, and the next reporting period looks even stronger. What happened. Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) closed Thursday's trading 19.2% higher. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Equity vs. Debt in Cannabis: What's Better?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The first move when starting many businesses is to decide between equity or debt financing. Read on for full-service business solutions provider Canna Business Resources (CBR) thoughts on the matter.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Abnb
invezz.com

Is ServiceNow stock too risky to buy despite delivering solid Q3 results?

ServiceNow shares fell on Thursday morning after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company posted its FQ3 revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating analyst estimates. The stock still trades at a steep valuation multiple of 788.56 P/E. On Thursday, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares plunged after announcing its most...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For ServiceNow

Within the last quarter, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $762.36 versus the current price of ServiceNow at 684.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated ServiceNow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

The total return on a dividend stock is split between share price appreciation and dividend yield. Share prices of dividend stocks are very reactive to dividend changes, especially dividend reductions. Dividend-paying stocks have their advantages. They're dependable and resilient. They don't rise or fall too fast. Plus, they pay you...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day down 10.8%. So what. Revenue was up 34% in the quarter to $128 million, but the company's net loss more than tripled to $9.3 million,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Calix Stock Was Climbing This Week

Shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) were gaining this week after the cloud stock delivered better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report and offered strong guidance for the current quarter. The stock also got a boost after the report came out as analysts reacted favorably to the news. As of Thursday's closing,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Scientific Games Stock Dropped 15.6% on Thursday

Shares of gambling industry supplier Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell as much as 15.6% in trading on Thursday after announcing the sale of part of its business. Shares closed the day down 8%. So what. Brookfield Business Partners has agreed to buy Scientific Games' lottery business for $6.05 billion, which includes...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. So what. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of LendingClub Skyrocketed This Week

Not only did LendingClub beat earnings estimates and raise guidance, but the company showed consistency behind its new model. Shares of the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shot up as much as 30% this week after another terrific quarter of earnings results. So what. In the third quarter, LendingClub reported...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are two of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The sector has taken a hit recently due to talk of a Fed taper and supply chain disruptions . Both stocks have taken notable dips recently, with Micron roughly 40% and Skyworks approximately 20% off...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Procore vs. Matterport

Both companies are bringing innovations to industries that have largely been untouched by software and tech. Procore is quickly becoming that standard for managing construction projects, while Matterport offers key insights about physical spaces. One company’s immense optionality and financial position compared to the other's make it much more tempting...
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

MercadoLibre has huge growth opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB has plenty of room to run with its increasingly popular Atlas cloud database platform. Intuitive Surgical has a strong moat plus great prospects in targeting other types of surgical procedures. Get rich quick(ly). That's what some...
STOCKS
ZDNet

What to make of the ServiceNow and Celonis announcement

ServiceNow and Celonis recently announced a strategic partnership in order to create a closer linkage between ServiceNow's low-code platform and Celonis' Execution Management System. The partnership goes far deeper than your standard press release and actually includes some serious co-engineering by both firms, as well as an investment in Celonis by ServiceNow. We looked at this partnership, and here are our thoughts:
BUSINESS
Herald & Review

Bitcoin at $61,000: 3 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

It's been a fantastic year for cryptocurrency investors and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in particular. The market-leading cryptocurrency's price per token has surged roughly 113% year to date even with some recent pullback after hitting a new lifetime high of roughly $67,000 per token. Bitcoin appears to be gaining traction as...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Accenture or Cognizant?

With the multi-generational, secular shift toward the internet getting bigger every year, is there room for both Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH)? In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Neil Patel highlight the strengths of each company. Brian Withers: Yeah,...
STOCKS
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

