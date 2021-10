Let’s talk about the “Build Back Better” bill. That phrase was first coined buy the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab. If you do your research on who that man is and what his plans are for the future of this world and our country it would send chills down your spine. The very fact that Biden is using that term shows where his loyalty rests. His loyalty should be with the American people and this great United States Of America instead of constantly dividing us.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO