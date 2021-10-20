CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer to speak at YSU

By WKBN Staff
 8 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix Bozoma Saint John will be at Youngstown State University Wednesday night.

It’s part of YSU’s Thomas Colloquium on Free Enterprise Series. Her lecture starts at 7 p.m. in Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets are free, but they need to be reserved ahead of time.

Tickets can be reserved online or at the Stambaugh Box Office.

