Largest pumpkin winner disqualified for a fingernail size crack.

By Otis Day
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin man grew a massive pumpkin (2,520lb) this year but couldn’t...

Largest Pumpkin In The World?

A man quite possibly may have the largest pumpkin ever! They say the value of the pumpkin could be around $20,000!!! Well when it was looked at to be entered to be judged, it was instantly disqualified because of a small hairline scratch on it! The little imperfection stopped it from even being considered and judged! So now they have a huge pumpkin that could be worth $20,000, but now they just own a 2500 lbs pumpkin worth nothing.
The largest pumpkin ever grown in the Hoosier state

FREEDOM – Tom Mobley of Freedom, Indiana, has broken the record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in the Hoosier state. The monster pumpkin weighs 1,979 pounds, which is just shy of a ton. The past record was 1,781 pounds. Mobley grows his pumpkins with “special care” using special seeds...
America's Heaviest Pumpkin was Disqualified from Competition for One Tiny Crack

Giant pumpkin growing is a surprisingly competitive hobby. The right seeds can command huge prices. The prize money can be even bigger. And everyone dreams of a spot in "the Super Bowl of pumpkin weigh-offs." But just like the real Super Bowl, rules are part of the game — and this year a Wisconsin pumpkin grower who could have taken home over $20,000 got a proverbial yellow flag for what some may see as a minor penalty: a tiny crack.
Mike Schmidt
2021 Pumpkin Show Pet Contest winners announced

CIRCLEVILLE — The 2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show Pet Parade is in the books and winners in the pet contest were announced. The year’s event, the 74th, sponsored by Kiwanis, was held Friday afternoon. There were 120 total entrants. Categories included Best Mini Float, Typical Girl and Her Pet, Typical Boy and His Pet, Most Unusual Pet, Best-Dressed Cat, Best-Dressed Dog and Best Decorated Bicycle, My Best Friend and Most Number of Pets.
Anyone on here roast a full sized pumpkin on their pellet smoker?

Our deer are weird i guess....They didnt touch them.....They ate all the apples and corn we put out though. did you cut it open? they might not know what it is. we usually cut an opening. You can't pet a dead dog back to life. · Share on TwitterShare on...
Take a Guess What This Truck Was Hauling When It Rolled Over in Wisconsin

They call Wisconsin America's Dairyland, but this truck wasn't hauling milk when it rolled over into the ditch along I-94 Thursday. These are the types of accidents and crashes that shiver you to the core-- if you're a lover of fermented malt beverages, as I am. It's the story of the massive semi-truck that dumped its load into the ditch along a stretch of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, near Hixton (which is near Black River Falls, a little under two hours east of Rochester) at about 9:15 Thursday morning.
This Valuable Coin Might Be Hiding in Your Change

When was the last time you looked through your change? Many of us barely notice it at all, only glancing briefly while looking for a nickel or dime in the drive-thru. As it turns out, a small fortune could be hiding in plain sight, and we can thank the U.S. mint for that.
Keeping This in Your Yard Could Be Attracting Rats, Officials Warn

While few people are eager to find a steady stream of roaches, ants, or spiders making themselves at home in their yard, there are few pests that inspire the same level of disgust as rats—and with good reason. Not only do they frequently make their way into homes, nestling in storage boxes, gnawing through electrical wires, or eating your food, they're also capable of transmitting a number of diseases to humans. Rats are known carriers of everything from salmonellosis to plague, potentially making those who come into contact with them seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
40-Acre Farm Yields a Monster Typical Buck

Own the Season’s Art Helin is a veteran bowhunter who knows whitetails. Good woodsmanship is in his blood. This season, it came as no surprise when he came face-to-face with a monster 7-year-old Wisconsin buck on his own 40-acre property. Helin has owned the place for 27 years, and it...
