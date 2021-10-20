More Than An Athlete: Michael Allen
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Most athletes reach a point where they have to put their playing days behind them to pursue their careers. One group of men out of Pharr have found a way to make their passion for playing a priority, through their adult life.
For his day job, Michael Allen is a personal trainer at Gentry Gym. At night he continues his competitive tendencies on the field for the Pharr Phantoms.
"It keeps me sane, I love to compete," says Allen. He is a receiver and running back for the Phantom, and has been on the team since 2019. "As I compete, I teach my clients you want to be competitive with yourself every day, it's you versus you so in that aspect I have to set the example."
Keeping the balance between his team and professional career is a priority for Allen.
“It keeps me healthy, I want to stay fit for football, mentally it keeps me sane because I like to compete and I feel like competition is healthy,” says Allen.
In the process, he has gained much more than a group of guys to work out with in the evenings.
"We're more than just a team, we're a family. We're not only playing for ourselves."
The Phantoms will face off with the Dallas Prime in the GAFA National Championship game on October 22 at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased through their Facebook Page .
