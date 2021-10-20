CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

More Than An Athlete: Michael Allen

By Amanda Atwell
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nh5P_0cWsiccv00

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Most athletes reach a point where they have to put their playing days behind them to pursue their careers. One group of men out of Pharr have found a way to make their passion for playing a priority, through their adult life.

More Than An Athlete: Breaking Barriers

For his day job, Michael Allen is a personal trainer at Gentry Gym. At night he continues his competitive tendencies on the field for the Pharr Phantoms.

“It keeps me sane, I love to compete,” says Allen. He is a receiver and running back for the Phantom, and has been on the team since 2019. “As I compete, I teach my clients you want to be competitive with yourself every day, it’s you versus you so in that aspect I have to set the example.”

More Than An Athlete: Isaac Lopez

Keeping the balance between his team and professional career is a priority for Allen.

“It keeps me healthy, I want to stay fit for football, mentally it keeps me sane because I like to compete and I feel like competition is healthy,” says Allen.

In the process, he has gained much more than a group of guys to work out with in the evenings.

“We’re more than just a team, we’re a family. We’re not only playing for ourselves.”

Click here for additional More Than An Athlete content

The Phantoms will face off with the Dallas Prime in the GAFA National Championship game on October 22 at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through their Facebook Page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Athlete of the Week: PJSA Bears Jaime Lopez

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A few weeks remain in the regular season for high school football, and to PSJA is where we head for our Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week. Jaime Lopez was the key to the PSJA Bears success in their 63-15 win over La Joya on Thursday night. Lopez threw for […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers finalize training camp roster

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have finalized the team’s 2021-22 training camp roster. The Vipers’ training camp roster includes returning guards Trhae Mitchell and Trevelin Queen.   During the 2021 NBA G League Draft, the Vipers selected guard Jimond Ivey with the 77th overall pick. Following the conclusion of […]
BASKETBALL
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

2K+
Followers
838
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy