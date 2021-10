The O’Laughlin family has enjoyed success in athletics at Fenwick High School over the past few years. Oldest brother Casey starred on the baseball diamond for coach Dave Hogan’s Friars and later had a solid career at Northwestern University. Casey’s younger brother, Michael, was one of Illinois’ top high school football wide receivers in the Class of 2018 and currently is at West Virginia. He was named to the preseason watch for the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s top collegiate tight end.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO