Parents and guardians of Bossier Parish Students received an email Friday (10/22/21) about upcoming new protocols when it comes to students being exposed to COVID-19. As of the beginning of the school year, if a student were to come in close contact with someone who had contracted COVID-19. According to the email, that will be changed starting October 25th. Guardians of students who have come in close contact to someone with COVID will have a choice on whether or not to quarantine them.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO