LOS ANGELES (CBLSA) — A local couple said they were shocked when they were not able to cancel their Santa Barbara hotel reservation after they came down with COVID. Industry insiders now say the travel industry isn’t as lenient with pandemic-related cancellations anymore. So, what does that mean for those booking holiday travel? Experts say hotels and airlines aren’t as willing to offer refunds or credits for late cancellations or non-refundable bookings. Nicole Brimberry and her husband had a weekend getaway booked at the Hyatt Place in Downtown Santa Barbara to celebrate their five-year anniversary. They are both vaccinated but came down with COVID-19 last...

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO