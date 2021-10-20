CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official has proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries’ border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horst Seehofer
Telegraph

Poland to 'radically' boost army to fend off Russia's 'imperial ambitions'

The Polish government has unveiled a “defence of the fatherland act” that aims to more than double the size of the country’s armed forces to ward off the threat posed by “Russia’s imperial ambitions”. The legislation is aimed at "radically" increasing the size of the Polish military to 250,000 personnel...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Poland plans ‘radical’ strengthening of its military

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a homeland defense bill which he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister who is undisputedly the most powerful politician...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Ap#The European Union#Interior
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Polish parliament backs building wall on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – The lower house of the Polish parliament voted on Thursday in favour of a government plan to spend more than 1.6 billion zlotys ($400 million) on building a wall on Poland’s border with Belarus in a bid to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross. Lawmakers...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Executive Summons Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian Envoys Over Migration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive summoned envoys from member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday over the fate of migrants stuck on their border with Belarus. "I'm very concerned about reports of people including children stuck in forests in dire situation at external EU borders with Belarus,"...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
yourvalley.net

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland. Authorities in Germany say have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

France’s Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe’s nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary’s capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Germany’s Merkel says EU needs to reach agreement on Poland, migration

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union, which should find ways of reaching agreement with Poland and a common line on migration issues during talks on Friday. “We have to find ways of coming back together...
POLITICS
AFP

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse, but critics say more work needed

Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Polish Mothers Protest Migrant Pushbacks At Belarus Border

Chanting "shame" and "no one is illegal", Polish mothers rallied near the border with Belarus on Saturday to protest pushbacks of children and other migrants trying to cross into the EU. "We can't stand idly by when children are spending weeks in cold, wet, dark forests on Polish territory --...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Armed group of 50 far-right German vigilantes are stopped by police from patrolling Polish border to stop migrants entering the country

German police stopped more than 50 far-right vigilantes with links to neo-Nazis and armed with pepper spray and machetes from patrolling the country's border with Poland for illegal immigrants. The vigilantes were following a call by the Third Way, a far-right party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups, for its...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
neworleanssun.com

Germany Says Border Protection Is 'Legitimate'

BERLIN - Germany's interior minister said Sunday it was 'legitimate' to protect borders, after several EU states asked Brussels to pay for barriers to prevent illegal migrants from entering the bloc. The call came earlier this month, as Poland proposed building a 350 million-euro ($410 million-) wall on its border...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy