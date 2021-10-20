Reading terraced house ravaged by fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Fire crews were called out after reports of a fire in an attic in a home on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Sheboygan Wednesday evening. The fire was reported just after 5pm at the home in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue…. and crews spent about 45 minutes getting the fire under control. No word on a cause or the extent of damage. The Red Cross was called to assist the people who were displaced because of the fire.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO