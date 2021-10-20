Reading terraced house ravaged by fire

Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a working house fire with smoke coming out of the second story window. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming out of the entire second floor and attic area. A request for mutual aid was requested due to horder type conditions for additional personnel. Firefighters made a fire attack and conducted a search for occupants. No firefighters or civilian injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.
