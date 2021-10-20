CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Reading terraced house ravaged by fire

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire has ravaged a terraced house in a busy street. The blaze at...

www.bbc.com

104.1 WIKY

Fire Damages Vacant House

Evansville fire department units were sent to a house fire in Jimtown Thursday evening. It happened on East Louisiana Street around 8pm. Firefighters made entry to the house and found no one…. the house was vacant and all utilities had been turned off. Firefighters think the blaze started on the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
kggfradio.com

Early Morning House Fire in Independence

The Independence Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire with possible entrapment at 317 S. 2nd early this morning. Tower 1 arrived on the scene at around 12:07am and found the front of the home on fire. The living room was fully involved with extension to the attic. All...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KELOLAND TV

Several displaced after house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that has displaced its residents. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said they were called to a reported house fire on the 1000 Block of East 8th Street Friday morning. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a basement window when they arrived. Crews were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FUN 107

Dartmouth Family Displaced by House Fire

DARTMOUTH — No injuries were reported, but a family of three has been displaced after a large fire engulfed a house in Dartmouth's Apponegansett Village early this morning. Dartmouth Fire District 1 Chief Peter Andrade said that at around 1:19 a.m., fire crews responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at 22 Mishuam Drive in South Dartmouth.
DARTMOUTH, MA
935wain.com

Residential House Fire

Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a working house fire with smoke coming out of the second story window. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming out of the entire second floor and attic area. A request for mutual aid was requested due to horder type conditions for additional personnel. Firefighters made a fire attack and conducted a search for occupants. No firefighters or civilian injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
kezi.com

Crews extinguish house fire in Dexter

DEXTER, Ore. -- Investigators aren’t sure what caused a fire that damaged a home in Dexter Thursday morning. Neighbors reported flames coming from the home on Dexter Road near Highway 58 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Dexter, Lowell and surrounding areas responded to the scene. According to Lowell Fire...
DEXTER, OR
wnynewsnow.com

One Hurt In Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN – An ambulance has been called to the scene of a house fire in Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of North Main and Crossman Streets around 5:20 p.m. Friday for the reported blaze. Reports from the scene indicated heavy smoke and flames showing from...
JAMESTOWN, NY
eaglecountryonline.com

No Injuries In Versailles House Fire

The home suffered heavy damage. Photo by Versailles Fire and Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) – Versailles Fire and Rescue were called to a working structure fire last week. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a residence on 3rd North Street in Versailles on Friday, October 22. The home sustained heavy damage.
VERSAILLES, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Woman dies in Lauderhill house fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died in a house fire in Lauderhill. The fire broke out at a home along the 2200 block of Northwest 55th Terrace, at around 3 a.m., Friday. 7News cameras captured the windows of the home blown out and the white walls charred. According...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Lebanon firefighters challenged by house fire

Lebanon firefighters struggled to put out a fire that blazed through a house Thursday night, Oct. 14. An alleged kitchen fire at 37635 Rock Hill Drive was reported by a resident on Central Avenue at around 9:07 p.m. According to a news release from Lebanon Fire District, fire officials believe the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time when the resident called it in because of the heavy involvement throughout the two-story building.
LEBANON, OR
wbrc.com

Man killed in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews confirmed a person died following a house fire Tuesday morning. Capt. Harrell said the victim was an older male. It happened in the 1600 block of Pleasant Grove Road. Firefighters said this was a working fire when they arrived before noon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WBRE

Crews respond to house fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire on Birch Street in Scranton Monday afternoon. The call for the fire came in around 12:30 p.m. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the structure. Everyone in the home made it out safely and there have not been […]
SCRANTON, PA
okcfox.com

House fire leaves one dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fatality house fire occurred this afternoon in the 1200 block on E. Madison. Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the call on a fire at a single-story residence. One victim was found inside of the house, deceased. Investigators are on their way to the scene to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cbslocal.com

1 Hurt In House Fire In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A house caught fire in Lakewood at daybreak on Wednesday morning and put up a lot of smoke. One person was taken to the hospital. The house is located at 1847 South Yank Place. Firefighters had the fire out by 7:30 a.m. Two people were able to escape the burning home, which was badly damaged in the fire.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Lewiston Morning Tribune

House fire sparked by battery charger

Investigators say a battery charger was the cause of a residential fire in Pullman that destroyed a two-story townhouse early Thursday morning. The homeowner was charging large lithium batteries overnight in the garage when the charger caught fire, according to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department. Pullman Fire...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
eaglecountryonline.com

No Injuries In Napoleon House Fire

A quick response limited damage to the home. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Napoleon, Ind.) – A quick response limited damage at a house fire in Napoleon. Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a home on County Road 750 West near Brownstown Road on Friday. The...
NAPOLEON, IN
wxerfm.com

Fire Crews Respond To House Fire On Jefferson Avenue

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Fire crews were called out after reports of a fire in an attic in a home on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Sheboygan Wednesday evening. The fire was reported just after 5pm at the home in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue…. and crews spent about 45 minutes getting the fire under control. No word on a cause or the extent of damage. The Red Cross was called to assist the people who were displaced because of the fire.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Daily Telegram

One injured in Superior house fire

A Thursday morning house fire in Superior left one person injured and caused an estimated $85,000 in damage. All three Superior Fire Department engines were dispatched to 1310 Baxter Ave. at 10:34 a.m. Thursday to a reported structure fire. The fire was called in by a neighbor, according to Battalion Chief Bob Zimmerman.
SUPERIOR, WI
WFMJ.com

Victim injured in Braceville house fire

An investigator from the state fire marshal’s office is helping find out what caused a house fire in Trumbull County that injured one person. The first firefighters to arrive at around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the 3800 block of Eagle Creek Road in Braceville reported flames coming from two sides of the two-story home.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

