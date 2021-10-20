CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken Promises US Shift From Military Focus In Latin America

By Shaun TANDON
 8 days ago
The United States has focused too much on security over other assistance in Latin America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, as he vowed a concerted push to encourage democracy. Amid a rise both of authoritarians and populists in Latin America, Blinken is visiting Ecuador and Colombia as...

