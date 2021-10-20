Blinken Promises US Shift From Military Focus In Latin America

Taiwan's president says she has "faith" the United States would defend the island against a Chinese attack, as Beijing and Washington trade barbs over Taipei's place on the global stage. Tsai Ing-wen also confirmed for the first time that US troops were training Taiwanese forces on the island in an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday -- an initiative first confirmed to AFP by a Pentagon official earlier this month. The comments from Tsai came after US President Joe Biden rebuked Beijing over its actions near Taiwan at a virtual East Asia summit attended by China's premier. The two world powers had already faced off over Taiwan's involvement with the United Nations, with Washington saying it should be better integrated into the world body for "pragmatic" purposes -- and Beijing saying it has no right to join.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO