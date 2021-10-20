Man Flees Accident In Parker

A North Bend man was killed and a Coos Bay man suffered minor injuries from a two-vehicle accident Monday on Highway 42. According to the Oregon State Police, 37-year-old Daniel Taylor of North Bend was killed during the accident at 12:43 p.m. near milepost 6 on Highway 42. Troopers reported...
A Baudette (MN) man died when the semi he was driving rolled into a ditch in northeast Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 5:00 this (Fri) morning on Highway 210, west of Carlton. Troopers say the road was dry at the time. The driver was...
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two Overhead Door employees heading to a job in Seymour suffered minor injuries in a 10:20 a.m. accident on U.S. 31 Wednesday when a stolen SUV veered into their lane and slammed into the side of their truck, flipping it over. Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies said the...
A Fargo man sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident this (Tue) afternoon, one mile north of Grandin. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at around 2:30 PM, the vehicles were southbound on I-29. A semi and trailer was in the left lane; a delivery van was in the right...
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man is dead after a car accident in Omaha. Omaha Police say it happened Sunday night at Highway 75 and Hamilton in Omaha. They say Cody Stiles was walking in a northbound lane when he was hit by a car. After the first hit, police say...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man was killed in a car accident Monday morning after hitting a tree with his vehicle. Brian Marsh, 65, was traveling north on Evitts Creek Road near Watson Pond in Cumberland Valley Township before 6:30 a.m. when his 2001 Volvo S40 left the side of the roadway for […]
A Crofton man is dead following a car accident in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 84 and 547 Road east of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Deputies say 39-year-old Blake Bartels of Crofton was driving on Highway 84 when his vehicle...
A Saturday afternoon collision with a tractor sent a Montevideo man to the hospital. A Peterbilt tractor driven by 76 year old Larry Dean Meyer of Granite Falls collided with a Honda Civic driven by 21 year old Carl William Wyckoff of Montevideo as they were both going eastbound on Highway 7. Wyckoff was taken to Montevideo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol were Montevideo Fire Department and EMS, and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
A man riding a motorized scooter was killed after being stuck from behind by a pickup truck on La. 26 early Thursday. State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle fatal crash around 4:30 a.m. on La. 26, about two miles east of La. 377 in Allen Parish. Police...
TEMPLE (WGME) -- A man was killed in a logging accident Monday afternoon near the Dump Road in Temple. Officials say the victim, 74-year-old Kenneth Jones from Temple, had been working by himself in the woods. He was cutting a tree, and as it fell, it snapped the top of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Another Meth dealer is off the streets. A Parker man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on October 14. David Lee King, age 53, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. King knowingly...
The Laredo Fire Department reported a man was injured after an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Monday. The LFD stated that crews reported to the 5300 block of San Dario for a reported autocyclist accident. This is near Mall del Norte, which itself has an address of 5300.
ASHLAND – A Papillion man was hospitalized from a Sunday morning accident on Interstate 80 in Cass County. According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:21 a.m. the county’s dispatch office began receiving multiple calls of a multi-car accident on westbound I-80 at mile marker 425 near Mahoney State Park.
COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A driver flees the scene of a collision in Copperas Cove. The Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM-116 and US Highway 190 Saturday night regarding a traffic collision involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van. The investigation revealed the Econoline van was traveling south, and the Honda CRV was traveling north. The vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right way, turned into the intersection, and struck the Honda CRV.
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Dundalk man died after a motorcycle accident in Dundalk Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.
Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio, 26, was attempting to pass a pickup truck that was turning right on Holabird Avenue when he collided with the truck, police said.
Osorio was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Crash Team investigators with the BPD are investigating the crash.
SAN ANTONIO – A man suspected of killing a motorcyclist while fleeing the scene of an accident has been arrested. In an affidavit, it’s reported that 24-year-old Daniel Joshua Campa was speeding and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of North Park Road and North Loop Road. Campa was...
A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Diego Saturday night. The crash happened at 8:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chollas Parkway, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims. According to Heims, the pedestrian "was seen walking in and out of the roadway,'' and the...
HAMPTON — Debra O’Brien said she knew the minute her nephew, Andrew Parker, went missing on Sept. 21 that he likely went to the Hampton marsh. She said Parker, 31, battled depression and could not swim. “I’ve thought from day one he went out in the marsh,” O’Brien said through...
Charges are pending against a Delight man following a traffic stop Monday, Oct. 11 when he allegedly rammed a state trooper’s car and was fired upon by the trooper, according to a press release from the Arkansas State Police. The unnamed trooper initiated a traffic stop about 1:04 p.m. along...
Comments / 0