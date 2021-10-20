Man Flees Accident In Parker

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A driver flees the scene of a collision in Copperas Cove. The Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM-116 and US Highway 190 Saturday night regarding a traffic collision involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van. The investigation revealed the Econoline van was traveling south, and the Honda CRV was traveling north. The vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right way, turned into the intersection, and struck the Honda CRV.

