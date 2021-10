When I think of great comebacks, my mind always turns to sport. Liverpool coming back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League Final or Tiger Woods' fifth Masters in 2009 to claim his first major championship in 11 years. The one thing these events have in common is that the team or individual has to demonstrate real grit and resilience to find the resolve to bounce back.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO