The 12 Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books That You, an Adult, Should Absolutely Read

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tznrb_0cWseqb100
Dragons, spaceships, elves, time travel, it's all here — and you don't even need to be a nerd. Photos courtesy the publishers

While the general consensus is that the legacy of HBO’s Game of Thrones among viewers has been forever tarnished by the final season, its legacy in the world of film and TV is only just beginning to rear its dragon-sized head. Just as Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy made people take comic book movies seriously, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire made people take the adaptation of science-fiction and fantasy seriously.

You might be under the impression that the massive critical and commercial success of the Lord of the Rings movies is what propelled fantasy into the mainstream. Yet, J.R.R. Tolkien, while certainly considered the father of modern fantasy, is often placed above the label of the genre, and the gigantic financial gamble New Line Cinema made on the movies is not one others were willing to make on lesser writers. Then, Game of Thrones came along and proved it was worth it for all players, from movie studios to streaming giants, to allocate massive budgets and top talent to the section of your local bookstore filled with swords and spaceships.

This weekend, Dune, based on the book by Frank Herbert, gets a big-budget redo at the hands of Denis Villeneuve starring golden boy and girl Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Next month, the first season of The Wheel of Time, based on the 14-book series by Robert Jordan, premieres on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s already been renewed for a second. Earlier this month, we got the first look at House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel that’s set to debut sometime in 2022 (the teaser has garnered nearly 13 million views in two weeks, an indication that people aren’t exactly over Thrones just yet). Then there is Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series, which is set thousands of years before Tolkien’s main books, that is set to debut in September and currently has two seasons officially announced. And those are just the highlights.

That’s the long way of saying viewers today have enough sci-fi and fantasy content that they need not read any of the books that inspired it in the first place. But if you only consume the screen-adapted versions, you’re not only missing out on the characters and plot lines that were hacked and slashed to fit the story into a reasonable time frame (and reasonable CGI budgets), you’re missing out on the larger worlds the authors created.

“Words, which are ambiguous and slippery, have more metaphoric and symbolic power than images, which are concrete and fixed,” Verlyn Flieger, a leading Tolkien scholar who doesn’t care for screen adaptations, told me recently. “Movies rely on actors, who can be effective, but are limited by their own bodies (even with CGI and special effects) while the theatre in a reader’s head has a cast of thousands.”

If you want to experience that ambiguous and slippery world after being inspired by the various otherworldly movies and series coming out these days, we’ve got you covered with 12 of the best fantasy and sci-fi books for adults who may or may not have thought they’d ever be into fantasy and sci-fi books. We’ve skipped over some of the no-brainers — The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, A Song of Ice and Fire, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — but have included some of the novels that inspired these recent screen projects as well as a number of recommendations from experts in the field, from other authors to booksellers.

Books That Are Being Adapted for the Screen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44va52_0cWseqb100
The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan Tor

The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan

A personal favorite of mine that I’ve championed before, The Wheel of Time series follows a group of friends from a sleepy pastoral town on an epic fantasy adventure that pits them against an ultimate evil known as the Dark One. Yes, there is a main character here, Rand al’Thor, but the beauty of Robert Jordan’s story is its commitment to an impossibly large cast of characters (the main group runs the gamut from magic-wielding women to a man who can talk to wolves). Jordan passed away before finishing the series, so acclaimed author and fan ​​Brandon Sanderson co-authored books 12 through 14. Amazon’s TV series debuts on November 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLY98_0cWseqb100
The Fall of Gondolin by J.R.R. Tolkien  Mariner Books

The Fall of Gondolin by J.R.R. Tolkien

One of the many posthumous works of Tolkien edited and published by his son Christopher, The Fall of Gondolin is the most recent story to be added to the collection of works dealing with Middle-earth. It takes place in the First Age (The Lord of the Rings takes place in the Third Age), and tells the tale of an Elvish city besieged by the evil overlord Morgoth. As Amazon’s upcoming series takes place in the Second Age, reading this well-reviewed tome will give you some great bookend perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuzGu_0cWseqb100
Dune by Frank Herbert Ace Books

Dune by Frank Herbert

While Dune is possibly the best-selling sci-fi book of all time, and Frank Herbert’s work has served as inspiration for everything from Star Wars to Game of Thrones, it’s telling that the novel is often described as “Game of Thrones in space.” Despite its success, it still hasn’t penetrated the culture like others of its ilk. That may be because the story, set thousands of years in the future on a variety of planets, delves into serious issues of politics, religion and environmentalism; though there are fun things too, like giant sandworms and the curious drug melange, or “spice.” The new movie by Denis Villeneuve is out on October 22, with a second part that would complete the book’s story tentatively planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVskl_0cWseqb100
Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin  Bantam

Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based, may seem too daunting for you. It’s not yet finished, but as it stands the five books are over 1.7 million words. That’s a lot for anyone to tackle, especially if you already know the general story from the show. That’s where Fire & Blood comes in: it’s one book detailing the history of House Targaryen (the ones with the dragons) before the action of the TV series. As an exact release date for this prequel hasn’t been nailed down more specifically than 2022, you’ve got plenty of time to read this whole gory tale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciuLt_0cWseqb100
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor  DAW Books

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor

If you don’t want to choose between science-fiction and fantasy, Nnedi Okorafor’s award-winning novel Who Fears Death combines the genres with a healthy dose of magical realism in this story set in post-apocalyptic Africa. The name comes from the main character Onyesonwu, which means “who fears death” in the Igbo language. While there are no concrete plans to adapt it yet, it has been optioned by HBO, with George R.R. Martin as executive producer no less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsFnT_0cWseqb100
The Gormenghast Novels by Mervyn Peake  Overlook Press

Gormenghast by Mervyn Peake

A 2014 article in The Guardian suggested that if The Lord of the Rings is the biggest success in the fantasy realm, then Mervyn Peake’s Gormenghast trilogy is its counterpart: a work of equal stature, but with Peake being the “writers’ writer,” doomed to be treasured by a select few and remain unknown to the general public. If you’d like to enter ​​Castle Gormenghast, the trilogy consists of three books finished in the 1940s and ’50s in Peake’s lifetime that make up the main story, as well as a novella and a posthumously published fourth book. As of 2019, the adaptation had landed at Showtime with Neil Gaiman being one significant producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGG17_0cWseqb100
Time Salvager by Wesley Chu Tor

Time Salvager by Wesley Chu

The world in Wesley Chu’s Time Salvager may just hit too close to home: Earth is an uninhabitable toxic zone and humanity has fled to other planets. Thankfully, time travel exists here, so it’s not too bleak. It was originally planned as a trilogy, but only this and the second book, Time Siege, have been released. Back in 2015, Michael Bay was tapped to direct a movie version; while there haven’t been any further developments, expect to see this story pop up again.

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

