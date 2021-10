Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, along with city officials, members of the community and the Manhattan Building Company Thursday unveiled the $2.5 million Coles Park Downtown. The 1.5-acre public park, located on Coles Street between 16th and 18th streets, is filled with playgrounds, dog runs, greenery, artist works, and soon, an amphitheater for community events. The construction of the park was part of the negotiation terms for the city and part of the overall Jersey Avenue Park Redevelopment Area, which also mandated that the park be completed at no taxpayer expense.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO