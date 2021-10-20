CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Lighting Up The Evening

sulphurtimes.com
 8 days ago

Candle-lit paths along trails in Flower Park in Chickasaw National Recreation Area told a variety of...

www.sulphurtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
bendsource.com

Larch Light Up the Forests

Fall is a fleeting thing in Central Oregon. One minute you are lamenting the loss of summer and then before you know it, winter arrives and you didn't get a chance to soak in the delights of the season. So, take heed: now is the time to enjoy fall, and one great way to do that is by enjoying the seasonal colors of the Western larch.
BEND, OR
Southwest Times Record

Workers begin setting up Paris Christmas lights

Halloween has yet to come, but in Paris, Christmas is well on its way. Workers began putting up the famed Paris Christmas lights throughout the square last week, Mayor Daniel Rogers said. In Paris, people have been donning their square with Christmas lights since the late 1990s, said Ed Williams,...
PARIS, AR
spectrumnews1.com

The Great Pumpkin Glow to light up Kingwood Center

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A fall favorite returns to Mansfield this Halloween season. The Great Pumpkin Glow is back at Kingwood Center Gardens, this time for two weekends. The family-friendly event features several displays and activities, including a Fall Market, live music, Scarecrow Row, food trucks and a Little Carver's Carnival. One thousand jack-o-lanterns carved by community members will also be on display.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Flowers#Local News#The Candle Light Tour
ocala-news.com

Lights going up in downtown Ocala

The city is setting the stage for the spectacular Light Up Ocala display. Crews from the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department were busy at work on Monday morning installing lights for this year’s holiday season. The city will turn on the lights during its annual Light Up Ocala celebration, which...
OCALA, FL
KAAL-TV

Cooking up a fine evening

Many of you may be grill side this evening with such mild temperatures. Holding true to our mild October, Monday evening has temps in the low 70s for an early dinner. With the sun setting quickly, temps will drop through the 60s at an equal pace.
FOOD & DRINKS
PopSugar

Is It Even Halloween If You Aren't Watching Scary Movies With These Light-Up Storm Clouds On?

A pinch of thunder and a crack of lightning can sometimes make for the perfect movie-watching atmosphere, especially around Halloween, and TikTok is brewing up a storm. Ahead of the holiday, TikTok users have put a spooky twist on the cloud wall trend, creating an indoor cloud ceiling that lights up in an array of rainbow colors. Inspired by her fellow TikTok users, who started the trend in 2020, Aurélie Bouti, aka @aureliestoryy, got to work gathering the right materials to re-create the storm-cloud ceilings in her home in France, and the result was basically the most magical at-home movie-watching experience I've ever seen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wktn.com

Volunteers Needed to Set Up Lake of Lights Display

Volunteers are needed to help prepare the Lake of Lights display for this season. Each year, the light display takes many hours to prepare, and there are volunteer opportunities for individuals or groups who would like to assist the committee members. That will take place on Saturday November 6, 13...
CHARITIES
Popular Mechanics

5 Ways to Light Up Your Yard for Halloween

If you want to create a simple light display for your yard that screams "Happy Halloween," then the casual string of orange pumpkin-shaped lights is a good place to start. But if you're looking to knock the socks off of your trick-or-treaters and have the scariest yard on the block, you're in the right place.
HOME & GARDEN
Houston Chronicle

'Winter Wanderland' will light up Downtown District this Christmas

The Downtown Management District is ready to bring people back to the heart of the city this Christmas, with plans for a holiday light experience — Winter Wanderland — on Bagby Street Nov. 19-Jan. 2. On Nov. 19, Bagby, between Lamar and Franklin streets, will glow with more than 100,000...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Light Up Lubbock features businesses with Christmas lights, holiday items

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Lubbock announced on Wednesday a campaign to highlight certain accredited businesses for the Christmas season. The campaign was named Light up Lubbock. The BBB described it as, “A virtual holiday experience that highlights various accredited Christmas light installers, coffee shops and bakeries around town for families to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox11online.com

Bellevue home lights up with Halloween spirit

BELLEVUE (WLUK) — Halloween displays are out in full force this time of year, and that includes a light display at the home of Dalin Vallati at 2390 East Ridge Terrace in Bellevue. Vallati says he started just doing a Christmas display, but added a Halloween theme due to popular...
BELLEVUE, WI
SPY

Light Up Your Home in Any Color With the NOOK Smart Light

It seems that nowadays every space we tend to enter is powered by smart LED lights — and for good reason. Not only are smart LED lights fun to play around with due to the thousands of color choices assimilated with most, but the majority of smart LED lights help users effortlessly time their lighting schedules, manage brightness at their own pleasure and most importantly, save on their electric bill tremendously. That said, our favorite smart LED light right now comes from a new brand called NOOK Casa for just how well it brightens up the home. Buy: NOOK Smart Light...
ELECTRONICS
The Daily World

Fall colors light up Harbor

Fall colors are busting out all over the Harbor, a welcome sight to many after a long, hot and dry summer. This photo was taken from the end of Karr Avenue looking east across the Hoquiam River on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. By Dan Hammock.
HOQUIAM, WA
Sheridan Press

Color of Nature Art Show lights up Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The “Color of Nature” Art Show, featuring landscapes by local artists Jan Hodson and Steve Bourne, began this month at Expressions Art Gallery and Framing in Sheridan. The gallery’s walls will remain covered in painted saguaros, printed night skies and snow-capped mountains until the end of the month.
SHERIDAN, WY
sulphurtimes.com

Old Sulphur Springs Places And Place Names

Many of the place names of old Platt National Park had achieved their names before the establishment of the federal reservation. You may not recognize some of these.Several of them had names changed after the establishment of the Park and others had several local names. Some even had the same ...
LIFESTYLE
sulphurtimes.com

Trick-or-Treat Night Set This Saturday

The City of Sulphur will hold its Halloween Trick-or-Treat night this Saturday, Oct. 30. The Sulphur council recently set that date (the official Halloween night) as the date for Sulphur kids to enjoy the festivities.City officials recommended that parents take their kids trick-or-treating between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 ...
SULPHUR, OK
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Need Chicken? You Can Get A Free Twenty Pound Box This Weekend

One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy