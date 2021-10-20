Lighting Up The Evening

A pinch of thunder and a crack of lightning can sometimes make for the perfect movie-watching atmosphere, especially around Halloween, and TikTok is brewing up a storm. Ahead of the holiday, TikTok users have put a spooky twist on the cloud wall trend, creating an indoor cloud ceiling that lights up in an array of rainbow colors. Inspired by her fellow TikTok users, who started the trend in 2020, Aurélie Bouti, aka @aureliestoryy, got to work gathering the right materials to re-create the storm-cloud ceilings in her home in France, and the result was basically the most magical at-home movie-watching experience I've ever seen.
