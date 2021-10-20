CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

iRobot Roomba j7+ Review

By Dayna Eileen
cgmagonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI live at home with my partner, two children under six, two cats and a dog. There was no world in which I would pass up the opportunity to test out the iRobot Roomba j7+. I vacuum the house daily because of crumbs, pet hair and cat litter. This family really...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday Shark vacuum & Ninja Foodi deals are here for one day only

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to find amazing Shark vacuum deals, think again! Amazon is running an incredible one-day sale on all the hottest Shark vacuum models you can think of. That includes the Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base, which is on sale for $318.99 instead of $600. That is an absolutely incredible deal and a new all-time low price! The wildly popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop is on sale as well today, as are several other Shark vacuum models. As if all that wasn’t good enough, Shark’s sister brand Ninja is included in this...
ELECTRONICS
thexboxhub.com

RainCity Review

The developers of RainCity, Cotton Game, had previously only dipped their toes into Xbox waters with Mr Pumpkin Adventure. 2021 seems to be changing that. They’ve trawled their inventory for Mr Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City, and now we’re getting one of their more modern releases, RainCity. Keep ‘em coming.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
techraptor.net

JARS Review

Vampire fangs, blood-sucking mosquitoes, and a basement full of horrors - or is it wonders? In JARS, you follow the tale of a quiet little boy named Victor as he explores the seemingly endless confines of the basement, meeting unexpected friends and learning about his father along the way. This,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best smart home devices for Alexa: Amazon’s Kasa smart home sale has crazy deals

There are so many fantastic smart home deals on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is a rare sale on the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer. That’s right… it’s a smart air fryer! It connects to your smartphone to let you find recipes and even control the air fryer. It’s one of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you can find out there. Get one now and you’ll find a big $40 coupon you can clip to save some money. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to awesome Alexa gadgets with deep...
RECIPES
cgmagonline.com

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series Review

The Amazon FireTV range has been going strong for a while now. The simple Android based OS is a great, and well-priced option for people wanting to bring the world of streaming to every room of their house. While the streaming sticks are easy to find, and there have been some Toshiba TVs with the OS built in, it has been a much more limited selection compared to other Smart TV brands, at least that was the case.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best robot vacuum Black Friday deals: Will Amazon, Currys or John Lewis wipe the floor?

While Wall-E was cute, R2-D2 was loyal, and C-3PO was ever so clever, none of our childhood dream robots ever made it into reality. But, cue the robot vacuum and all of our wishes came true, combining the once unattainable fantasy of owning a robot and not having to do one of the most time-consuming household chores, vacuuming.Of course, some people love this chore. But, if those hours of sucking up dust could be better spent playing with your kids, enjoying dinner with your partner, or just getting on with the 101 other things on your to-do list, then it’s...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irobot Roomba#Toys#Pets#Irobot Roomba J7 Review#Unboxing#The Wi Fi
BGR.com

Thursday’s deals: Shark vacuums & mops, Ninja Foodi appliances, 4K TVs, more

With Black Friday right around the corner, things are really starting to heat up. We can’t remember the last time we saw this many popular products with discounts this big. It’s incredible! The big news today is happening over on Amazon, where the retailer is running a MASSIVE sale on Shark vacuums and Ninja Foodi kitchen appliances. You’ll find all-time low prices on some of the most popular models that have ever been released. Check out all the deep discounts on Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals page. These deals are only around for one day on Thursday though, so hurry or you’ll...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Philips Hue Smart Bulbs Are Cheaper Than Ever

Philips’ Hue bulbs are the first accessory we recommend to anyone starting a smart home, and you can get a three-pack cheaper than ever on Amazon. Philips marked this bundle down from $135 to $100, and you can an additional $15 by clipping an Amazon coupon. The discount from the coupon will only be applied at checkout, so the price in your cart will still say $100. This is the lowest price this bundle has been by about $10. What makes Philips’ Hue Bulbs so good is their reliability and ease of use. The bulbs fit into any standard-sized light fixture, and...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Ladders review

The Ladders is a well-designed and effective site for those who want a high-paying job as all of its job listings pay a salary in excess of $100,000. This job site isn't for everyone but for those looking for a higher salary or a position on the board, it may be the perfect place to start your next job search.
JOBS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

Amazon collects Alexa recordings of your most intimate moments – here’s how to listen to and delete them

Alexa has been listening to you. And now you can listen to yourself.The company's Echo speakers have come under scrutiny in recent weeks for the way they collect recordings as people speak to them, and the way those recordings are used.They can often document very personal and intimate moments, since the Amazon Echo tends to sit in the home.But you can listen to those moments – and, perhaps more importantly, delete them so that they cannot be stored by Amazon and to give you peace of mind.Most likely, the majority of the recordings will be very dull, though listening...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Droplette review

Droplette delivers unprecedented, at-home skincare results via fluid physics and groundbreaking technology, and it’s worth every penny. Droplette is the supernova of beauty tech. Sleek in design and clinically validated, this NASA-backed electromechanical device was invented by MIT-trained PhD scientists Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas during their mission to create a painless, injection-free transdermal delivery solution to treat epidermolysis bullosa (a rare pediatric disease where the skin does not adhere to the muscle and causes fragile, blistering skin). Gavini and Srinivas realized Droplette’s potential efficacy in cosmetic skincare. We’re talking about a product that could potentially provide needle-free, painless, 20-layer deep, dermal-level delivery with dermatologist-visit results. As such, the duo introduced the Droplette system to the beauty tech world.
SKIN CARE
cgmagonline.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is not a phone I expected to like as much as I did. At first glance, it feels very similar to many of the Android smartphones that hit the market over the past year, with a massive camera array, big screen, metal and glass construction. But after using the phone for around a week, the Pixel 6 Pro finally made me a believer that Android could blend hardware and software in a harmonious blending of features, and Google has a phone that competes against the iPhone in a way never before possible.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Sonos deals: Get great home audio at a discount

If you’ve used a Sonos speaker before, you know how great they are. Not only are Sonos speakers well-designed, but they also sound awesome, plus they’re available for all kinds of listening situations. Just want multi-room audio? Or perhaps you’re looking for a soundbar? Or speakers you can take around the house? Sonos has you covered in all of those situations. Black Friday, this year, falls on November 26 — so it will be a while before we actually get Black Friday deals. As the event approaches, however, we’re expecting a range of deals from all kinds of retailers, including the likes...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Handy USB Adapters Will Upgrade the Connectivity of Your New Laptop

We all love our new laptops, but why do manufacturers insist on taking away our beloved USB-A and SD card ports? Well, here’s the workaround: USB adapters! There’s a good chance that you still have a lot of tech that’s not USB-C. A handy USB adapter can link your new computer with your USB-A hard drives and other tech so you don’t need to upgrade your entire technological life just because you got a new computer. There are a few different varieties of USB adapters: Single port adapters Docks Cables If you are looking to turn one or two of those USB-C cables into several...
ELECTRONICS
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy