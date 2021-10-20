iRobot Roomba j7+ Review

Alexa has been listening to you. And now you can listen to yourself.The company's Echo speakers have come under scrutiny in recent weeks for the way they collect recordings as people speak to them, and the way those recordings are used.They can often document very personal and intimate moments, since the Amazon Echo tends to sit in the home.But you can listen to those moments – and, perhaps more importantly, delete them so that they cannot be stored by Amazon and to give you peace of mind.Most likely, the majority of the recordings will be very dull, though listening...

