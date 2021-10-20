WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results

In the first round of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 36 and the 4th seeded Camila Giorgi will take on World No. 178 Aliona Bolsova. Winner of the 2021 Canadian Open, Camila Giorgi has failed to win a single match since she clinched the WTA-1000 tournament. On a streak of 4 consecutive defeats since the finals in Montreal, Camila is desperate to turn things around this week in Spain in a comparatively easier draw. The Italian comes to Spain from a 2nd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021 having received a bye in the first round.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO