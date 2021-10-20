CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results

By Sportradar
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

TENERIFE, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tenerife Ladies...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Michael Joyce criticizes Emma Raducanu for the coach change

Michael Joyce, former coach of Russia's tennis star Maria Sharapova (who left tennis at the beginning of the last season), is very skeptical of Emma Raducanu's decision to split from her coach Andrew Richardson, the week after her historical triumph at the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of 2021.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenerife#Slovenia#United States#Ap
dallassun.com

WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur retires from Moscow opener

Ons Jabeur, a semifinalist last week in Indian Wells, Calif., was forced to retire from her first-round match Tuesday in the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to a right elbow injury. The fifth-seeded Tunisian was trailing Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 1-0 when she halted the match. Jabeur had just...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Tenerife Ladies Open 2021: Women’s Singles Draw Preview and Prediction

The Tenerife Ladies Open 2021 will be making its debut on the WTA Tour as the WTA-250 tournament is set to begin from 18th October on the island of Tenerife in Spain. It will be the final tournament in Spain for the season and the only one to be played on hardcourts as the other tournament is the WTA-1000 Madrid Open played on Claycourts.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Tenerife Ladies Open 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live stream

In the first round of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 36 and the 4th seeded Camila Giorgi will take on World No. 178 Aliona Bolsova. Winner of the 2021 Canadian Open, Camila Giorgi has failed to win a single match since she clinched the WTA-1000 tournament. On a streak of 4 consecutive defeats since the finals in Montreal, Camila is desperate to turn things around this week in Spain in a comparatively easier draw. The Italian comes to Spain from a 2nd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021 having received a bye in the first round.
TENNIS
740thefan.com

WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka, returning from a lengthy hiatus caused in part by a positive COVID-19 test, recorded a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. The top-seeded Belarusian withdrew from the event in Indian Wells two...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Unvaccinated Players Welcome At Australian Open: Leaked WTA Email

Unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete at the Australian Open but must complete 14 days in hotel quarantine and undergo regular testing, according to a leaked Women's Tennis Association email Monday. The rules would also likely apply to the men's tour, leaving the door open for world number one...
TENNIS
ESPN

American Ann Li captures first WTA title at Tenerife Open

American Ann Li captured her first WTA title after beating Colombian Camila Osorio 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Tenerife Open. Li completed her win in 70 minutes, denying Osorio her second title of the season. Osorio, who is 19 years old, suffered with his unforced errors...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘What a victory’: Ann Li wins first career WTA title in Tenerife

American tennis star Ann Li was having a good 2021 season before coming into the Tenerife Open where she transformed the ‘good’ season into an ‘unforgettable’ one. She was able to reach the semifinals at the Monterrey Open earlier this year delivered a similar performance at the US Challenger in Chicago.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

WTA Transylvania Open 2021: Emma Raducanu vs Polona Hercog Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live stream

In the opening round of the WTA Transylvania Open 2021, World No. 24 and the 3rd-seeded Emma Raducanu will take on World No. 123 Polona Hercog. Emma Raducanu raised a few eyebrows when she won the 2021 US Open in an emphatic fashion. However, what transpired after that wasn’t expected at all. Raducanu, who made a comeback on the court at Indian Wells was knocked out in her opening match.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Transylvania Open: Emma Raducanu wins her first ever WTA match

Believe it or not, it was only this Tuesday that Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu won her first match on the WTA Tour and it happened in her father’s home country of Romania. The 18-year-old Raducanu rose to stardom by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon 2021 and then going...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy