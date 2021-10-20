WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results

Michael Joyce, former coach of Russia's tennis star Maria Sharapova (who left tennis at the beginning of the last season), is very skeptical of Emma Raducanu's decision to split from her coach Andrew Richardson, the week after her historical triumph at the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of 2021.
Queensland [Australia], October 23 (ANI): The world number one, Ashleigh Barty has ended her stellar 2021 session on Saturday as she turns her attention to Australian Open 2022 preparations. The two-time singles major champion has decided not to contest the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. Notably, the defending WTA Finals...
Fourth seed Camila Giorgi and seventh seed Clara Tauson bucked the trend of upsets at the Tenerife Ladies Open on Tuesday to reach the second round. Giorgi defeated Spain’s Aliona Bolsova 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 47 minutes in the first round. The Italian won marginally more first-serve...
In the first round of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 34 and the 3rd seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo will take on World No. 80 Varvara Gracheva. Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Varvara Gracheva: Match Details. Tournament: Tenerife Ladies Open 2021. Match: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Varvara Gracheva. Round:...
In the first round of the Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 33 and the 2nd seeded Tamara Zidansek will take on World No. 108 Jaqueline Cristian. Tamara Zidansek vs Jaqueline Cristian: Match Details. Tournament: Tenerife Ladies Open 2021. Match: Tamara Zidansek vs Jaqueline Cristian. Round: First Round. Date: 18...
Ons Jabeur, a semifinalist last week in Indian Wells, Calif., was forced to retire from her first-round match Tuesday in the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to a right elbow injury. The fifth-seeded Tunisian was trailing Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 1-0 when she halted the match. Jabeur had just...
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep insists the Romanians have "accepted and adopted" British tennis star Emma Raducanu. Raducanu's father was born in Bucharest so she has Romanian roots but she is representing Britain. At this past US Open, Raducanu made tennis history as she became the first qualifier ever to...
The Tenerife Ladies Open 2021 will be making its debut on the WTA Tour as the WTA-250 tournament is set to begin from 18th October on the island of Tenerife in Spain. It will be the final tournament in Spain for the season and the only one to be played on hardcourts as the other tournament is the WTA-1000 Madrid Open played on Claycourts.
British number three Heather Watson has lost a sixth successive match to bow out of the Tenerife Open in round one. Watson fought back from 5-3 down in the deciding set and led 5-2 in the tie-break but was beaten 6-4 2-6 7-6 (8-6) by Danish seventh seed Clara Tauson.
In the first round of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 36 and the 4th seeded Camila Giorgi will take on World No. 178 Aliona Bolsova. Winner of the 2021 Canadian Open, Camila Giorgi has failed to win a single match since she clinched the WTA-1000 tournament. On a streak of 4 consecutive defeats since the finals in Montreal, Camila is desperate to turn things around this week in Spain in a comparatively easier draw. The Italian comes to Spain from a 2nd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021 having received a bye in the first round.
Aryna Sabalenka, returning from a lengthy hiatus caused in part by a positive COVID-19 test, recorded a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. The top-seeded Belarusian withdrew from the event in Indian Wells two...
US Open champion Emma Raducanu will play on the WTA tour in Austria next month. Raducanu said in a video posted on Twitter: “I’m very excited to be coming to the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament this November. Hope to see you there.”. The Upper Austria Ladies Linz event will...
Unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete at the Australian Open but must complete 14 days in hotel quarantine and undergo regular testing, according to a leaked Women's Tennis Association email Monday. The rules would also likely apply to the men's tour, leaving the door open for world number one...
Camila Giorgi kept up her momentum to reach the semi-finals of the Tenerife Ladies Open on Friday. The Italian seeded fourth in the draw, took just 61 minutes to win against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, 6-1, 6-1. Giorgi won 80% of her first-serve points to Rus’ 45%. The world...
Unvaccinated tennis stars are set to be allowed to play in the Australian Open but face two weeks of hard quarantine and regular testing, according to a letter distributed to WTA players. Australian ministers had said players without jabs would not be able to enter the country for the tournament.
American Ann Li captured her first WTA title after beating Colombian Camila Osorio 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Tenerife Open. Li completed her win in 70 minutes, denying Osorio her second title of the season. Osorio, who is 19 years old, suffered with his unforced errors...
Last week, high-ranking federal and state government political leaders said players who had not received two doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine were unlikely to get visas for the tournament taking place from January 17-30. Stay updated with the latest scores I results. Early Monday, a leaked email from the...
American tennis star Ann Li was having a good 2021 season before coming into the Tenerife Open where she transformed the ‘good’ season into an ‘unforgettable’ one. She was able to reach the semifinals at the Monterrey Open earlier this year delivered a similar performance at the US Challenger in Chicago.
In the opening round of the WTA Transylvania Open 2021, World No. 24 and the 3rd-seeded Emma Raducanu will take on World No. 123 Polona Hercog. Emma Raducanu raised a few eyebrows when she won the 2021 US Open in an emphatic fashion. However, what transpired after that wasn’t expected at all. Raducanu, who made a comeback on the court at Indian Wells was knocked out in her opening match.
Believe it or not, it was only this Tuesday that Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu won her first match on the WTA Tour and it happened in her father’s home country of Romania. The 18-year-old Raducanu rose to stardom by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon 2021 and then going...
