MARYLAND – Poultry farmers in Maryland are being put under a microscope. after a recent report from the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP). “If you want to improve relations with the farm community then come out and talk to us,” says a Worcester County poultry farmer, Virgil Shockley. “Maryland needs to get serious and implement a reality based system testing and verifying pollution levels on these poultry farms,” says Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of EIP.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO