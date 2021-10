Remember those videos from last month after Hurricane Ida tore through the south then brought its wrath to the Northeast, bringing such powerful flooding it looked like waterfalls were rushing into the New York City subway system? Reports say the apparel industry — synthetic fiber in particular — is playing a part in the forcefulness of recent weather events. That’s why many sectors are taking active steps to curb fashion’s effect on this global problem. Some companies, like those in the denim and activewear markets, are already taking those steps, and it’s not a moment too soon. After Ida’s storms flooded...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO