CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

How did Puerto Rico’s electric system become so chaotic? Experts weigh in

wbch.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- "Luma out" and "If I can't breathe, Luma shouldn't charge us," read some of the banners held by hundreds of Puerto Rico's residents as they marched on a main highway Friday in protest against Luma Energy, the island's power company. Puerto Rico has had a long...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

Power To Puerto Rico: The Stakes Of Clean Energy

Most Puerto Ricans know too well what life-or-death consequences come with living without power. The island suffered the largest blackout in U.S. history after Hurricane Maria destroyed its electrical grid in 2017. But power outages are still a daily occurrence there, lasting hours and sometimes days. More than 4,000 people took to the streets in the capital of San Juan recently to protest the utility responsible, LUMA Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Infrastructure#Luma Energy#Electric Power Authority#Abc News#Prepa#The1960
US News and World Report

How to Retire in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has Caribbean beaches, historical ambiance and a vibrant culture. Perhaps the biggest draw for American retirees is that it's easy to relocate to Puerto Rico. Here's what you need to know about retirement in Puerto Rico. Moving to Puerto Rico for Retirement. Applying for residency can be one...
LIFESTYLE
KGO

How Puerto Rico became the most vaccinated place in the US

Puerto Rico is the most vaccinated place in America, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 73% of its 3.3 million citizens are fully vaccinated, beating several states like Vermont and Connecticut with high vaccination rates. The island also has the highest rate...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

The U.S. destination with the highest vaccine rate? Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is leading all U.S. states and territories in Covid-19 vaccination rates. According to data from the CDC, the destination, which is a U.S. territory, has the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of Oct. 21. Puerto Rico hit 73.1% for full vaccination of people on...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WTTW - Chicago PBS

‘An Electrical Outrage,’ Thousands in Puerto Rico Left in the Dark

Puerto Rico continues to experience ongoing power outages. Hurricane Maria only further exacerbated existing issues within the island’s outdated electrical grid in 2017. Now, its residents are bringing attention to a bigger issue: the privatization of Puerto Rico’s energy distribution through LUMA Energy, a private electric company in control of Puerto Rico’s distribution and transmission.
CHICAGO, IL
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico debt deal seems headed for collapse

It appears the Puerto Rico Plan of Adjustment may collapse as the Senate lacked the votes to approve a bill to back the plan and missed the Oversight Board's deadline for such action. On Friday, Bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain ordered an “urgent status conference” in the Puerto Rico bankruptcy...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Puerto Rico Outpacing Most Places in Tourism Recovery

Puerto Rico is leading the way when it comes to tourism recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Travel Association's Recovery Dashboard featuring the latest data from Tourism Economics. The U.S. average for travel spending was approximately 11 percent below the same time two years...
TRAVEL
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico’s July, August revenues come in above projections

Puerto Rico’s General Fund net revenues came in 13.6% ahead of projections for July and August. The net income was $801 million in July and $675 million in August, according to the Puerto Rico Treasury. These exceeded projections for July by 14% and for August by 13%. The Puerto Rico...
INCOME TAX
wfuv.org

Understanding Poverty in Puerto Rico

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is recovering from multiple disasters, battling back from the COVID pandemic all while people on the island are struggling with poverty and food insecurity. Fordham Conversations “We the People” host Robin Shannon sits down with Dr. Gregory Acevedo, Associate Professor in Fordham University's Graduate School of Social service. He explains what led up to the challenges in Puerto Rico and why he believes Puerto Rico’s crisis is America’s crisis.
HOMELESS
bondbuyer.com

Questions remain about Puerto Rico deal's viability

Analysts say an apparent debt and policy deal for Puerto Rico will likely pass but it will not be fair and may ultimately fall apart in the coming years under pressure from Puerto Rico's economic decline. The Oversight Board made important concessions on cuts to pensions and spending to the...
AMERICAS
Public Radio International PRI

Puerto Rico power grid in state of emergency

Puerto Rico's power grid is in shambles, with blackouts ever more frequent. Now, the island has declared a state of emergency over the condition of its power generation plants. The declaration is designed to speed up the acquisition of essential goods and services to fix the problems, as Cecilio Ortiz Garcia from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley explains to The World’s Marco Werman.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Law.com

Puerto Rico Debt Crisis and the Political Status Issue

The Puerto Rico debt crisis is the product of the dysfunctional relationship between the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. In the 21 century, Puerto Rico is the principal colony of the United States. The citizens of Puerto Rico lack the ability to vote for either U.S. Congresspeople or U.S. Senators. The problem of colonization has been further exacerbated by the enactment of PROMESA. PROMESA is a legal mechanism that will perpetuate the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States into the indefinite future. In essence, PROMESA establishes the Financial Oversight Management Board (FOMB) that functions as a territorial governor overseeing the financial and legal affairs of Puerto Rico. In order for Puerto Rico to be a viable political and economic entity the legal relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States must be transformed into a beneficial and productive relationship for both parties. There should be a referendum held in Puerto Rico concerning whether Puerto Rico should be admitted as a state of the United States. The results of the Puerto Rico referendum should be binding upon the federal government.
ECONOMY
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
badcryptopodcast.com

Getting Local with the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

Getting Local with the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association. Here on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico, we are surrounded by lush mountains, sandy beaches, and legions of incredibly successful entrepreneurs. And among those entrepreneurs are many crypto-savvy people. We thought we’d put the focus on the island today and speak with the founder of The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, known to people who like acronyms as the PRBTA.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy