IU set her own bar high with her “Lilac” comeback, but her digital single, “Strawberry Moon,” is another knock-out. The single was released at midnight (KST), an unconventional time for a music release. Despite the unusual timing, the song is a certified all-kill landing immediately at the top of the charts. The MV for the single is just as well done, taking us on a romantic date in the sky. The MV stars actor, Lee Jong Won, as IU’s romantic partner. The concept of the MV centers around the strawberry moon, known more ominously as the blood moon in other parts of the world, an event that happens only once a year. Overall, the special effects, the whimsical concept, and the color scheme create a fantastical MV that pairs well with the song’s romantic message about special moments.

