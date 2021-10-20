Warmer weather forecast for East as storms to bring moisture to drought-stricken West
By Janice Dean
Fox News
8 days ago
The biggest weather story for the next week or so will be the series of storms moving into the West that will bring much-needed moisture to the drought-stricken region. The first round is happening Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH — First snow? Many of you could see your first flakes of snow next week as a true shot of unseasonably chilly air tries to take hold of much of the United States. If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app. Colder...
Satellite imagery from Nasa shows how an atmospheric river has covered the Sierra Nevada mountain range in snow during a series of storms. Images from the space agency’s worldview tool show the area in northern California dry on 16 October, with the mountains ladened with snow behind the clouds on 26 October. A storm went through the region between Sunday and Monday, prompting early snowfall in the state. Almost three feet of snow fell in areas more than 7,000 feet above sea level in parts of the central and northern Sierra, SFGate reported. Forecaster Hannah Chandler-Cooley at the National...
SCITUATE (CBS) — Scituate town officials said Wednesday’s storm brought some of the strongest winds they’ve experienced in years, leaving nearly the entire area without power. At one point, winds ranged from 87 to 93 miles per hour.
But some people are making the best of it.
Arthur Dauwer and his wife Sue had the same idea as many other Scituate residents Wednesday night, making their way to Hibernian Tavern, a beacon of light along Front Street.
“We’re glad they’re open because there aren’t many options in Scituate tonight,” Arthur said.
The majority of residents were left without power, thanks to strong winds toppling...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday.
The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s.
Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern.
🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and...
Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area.
(source:...
