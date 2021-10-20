CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer weather forecast for East as storms to bring moisture to drought-stricken West

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest weather story for the next week or so will be the series of storms moving into the West that will bring much-needed moisture to the drought-stricken region. The first round is happening Wednesday...

