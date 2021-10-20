CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Wednesday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "RV capital of the world" leads emerging housing markets in U.S.* — (N. Friedman/WSJ) David...

dc.urbanturf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In New Mexico

This Small Town In New Mexico Was Named One Of The Most Affordable Places To Live In the Nation

When choosing a place to live, there are several factors that an individual must consider. However, one factor that should be at the top of almost every wishlist is the affordability of the area. Realtor.com released a list of the 10 most affordable towns in the country. Now, these aren’t just random places, these are towns where you’d actually consider settling down and living for years to come. And to no surprise of ours, Realtor.com named Los Alamos as one of the most affordable places to live in the nation.
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

Best New Listings: Sponsored by the Letter “C”

This week’s Best New Listings includes a converted Columbia Heights condo, an adorable Sears kit house in Cheverly, and a winged home in Chevy Chase DC. This two-level condo, converted out of a rowhouse in Columbia Heights, has a nook-like foyer beside the front door and a wide bay window in the adjacent living room. An exposed brick wall runs the length of the open-concept space, and there are inlaid double borders in the hardwood floors in the living room and one of the bedrooms. The listing has a balcony and the upstairs landing is roomy enough to serve as an office and leads to a full bath and a spacious bedroom with two adjacent bay nooks.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Housing Markets#Wsj#Congressional#Dcist#Dcha Board#Wcp
urbanturf.com

Inside the Newest Luxury Townhomes at the Best Location in North Bethesda

The Townes at Grosvenor Place, a collection of 46 beautiful townhomes in an intimate North Bethesda neighborhood, are already one-third sold out. The townhomes, many of which include elevators, are currently for sale starting at $999,000, with move-ins set for this winter. The development is in an ideal location for...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
urbanturf.com

Why the Woonerf? Demystifying the Popularity of the Curbless Street Amenity

For the past few years, it seems like there's constantly a development or three in the DC-area pipeline that includes a "woonerf", or a curbless, multi-modal street meant to encourage pedestrian activity. Woonerf is a Dutch term that translates to "living street", and the concept was so-named in the early...
POLITICS
urbanturf.com

UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

UrbanTurf Listings is a premium property listings service that showcases some of the most appealing for-sale homes from across the DC metropolitan area. Every week we will display the newest additions from the previous seven days. Below are this week's newest properties for sale. Click the photo for each property to learn more about it. Agents, to learn more about UrbanTurf Listings, see the introduction and FAQ.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
urbanturf.com

Under Contract: Five Days in Park View, Six Days in Falls Church

This edition of Under Contract revisits two recently-featured listings that went under contract in five and six respective days. Going under contract in less than a week, this Park View rowhouse has a gently updated interior with interesting built-ins, starting with built-in shelving surrounding the entryway between the living and dining rooms. One of the bedrooms has a built-in daybed unit, and in the lower level rec room, a built-in ledge creates bench seating and a base for built-in cabinets. There is also shelving built-in beneath the stair, doubling as a door to a half-bath. The house also has a secluded rear patio.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
The Independent

Big property developers face levy to pay for removal of dangerous cladding

Large construction companies will be charged an extra levy to raise a £5 billion fund to remove unsafe cladding from high-rise buildings.The Government has decided to charge property developers with profits over £25 million at a rate of 4%.It will help to create a fund that can be used to remove cladding put up on high-rise buildings across the UK but which was found to be unsafe after the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017.Speaking to MPs Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We’re confirming £5 billion to remove unsafe cladding from the highest-risk buildings partly funded by the Residential Property...
ECONOMY
urbanturf.com

How the Class A Apartment Market Has Recovered in the DC Region

All signs point to a luxury apartment market in the DC area that has fully recovered from the pandemic. Class A apartment rents in the region are now higher than before the pandemic started, according to a new report from Delta Associates on the third quarter market. This rebound is largely due to the record-high apartment absorption observed over the past year, to the tune of 16,367 units in the area. Rent recovery has been somewhat uneven, however.
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

Old Town’s Most Distinctive Luxury Waterfront Condominiums are Over 70% Sold

Located along the Potomac River in historic Old Town Alexandria, Robinson Landing has been designed to provide unprecedented waterfront living. The community includes 70 condominiums, a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, concierge and pet spa, as well as two new onsite restaurants, a public promenade and a revitalized pier with café and seating areas.
HOME & GARDEN
urbanturf.com

This Week’s Find: DC’s Mansion in the Sky

This Week's Find might be the largest penthouse unit in the District. The nearly 9,500 square-foot unit sits atop The Towers condominium complex, built beside Glover Archbold Park in 1960. The complex was originally constructed as apartments, converted when the tenants purchased their individual residences in the late 1970s. Developer Melvin Gelman designed the two-story penthouse as his private residence, hosting events there over the years.
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

110 Units (Including Live/Work) Proposed for Bethesda Midas Site

A year and a half ago, Bozzuto Development shared a proposal to replace the Midas auto shop at 4725 Cheltenham Drive (map) with up to 83 residential units. Now, a new team is putting a bolder plan on the table for the same site. Last week, Community Three filed sketch...
REAL ESTATE
prdaily.com

Defense One’s Marcus Weisberger on creating must-read content

This week, Lisa sits down with Marcus Weisgerber from Defense One. His coverage allows him to explore the business side of defending the nation, along with many other far-ranging topics that have relevance to military and Pentagon affairs in Washington, D.C.. He especially enjoys when his coverage turns to Air Force One, as it’s a topic that generates an extra level of audience interest.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy