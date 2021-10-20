Wednesday’s Must Reads

This week’s Best New Listings includes a converted Columbia Heights condo, an adorable Sears kit house in Cheverly, and a winged home in Chevy Chase DC. This two-level condo, converted out of a rowhouse in Columbia Heights, has a nook-like foyer beside the front door and a wide bay window in the adjacent living room. An exposed brick wall runs the length of the open-concept space, and there are inlaid double borders in the hardwood floors in the living room and one of the bedrooms. The listing has a balcony and the upstairs landing is roomy enough to serve as an office and leads to a full bath and a spacious bedroom with two adjacent bay nooks.
Comments / 0