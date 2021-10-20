Wednesday’s Must Reads

When choosing a place to live, there are several factors that an individual must consider. However, one factor that should be at the top of almost every wishlist is the affordability of the area. Realtor.com released a list of the 10 most affordable towns in the country. Now, these aren’t just random places, these are towns where you’d actually consider settling down and living for years to come. And to no surprise of ours, Realtor.com named Los Alamos as one of the most affordable places to live in the nation.

