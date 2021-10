We can only imagine the moment Louise Redknapp saw pictures of her ex-husband Jamie emerging from Chelsea Registry Office, clutching the hand of new bride Frida. With beaming smiles, the pair headed to exclusive restaurant Scott’s in central London for their reception, joined by friends, family, and Jamie and Louise’s two sons – Charley, 17, and Beau, 12. Frida – who quickly changed her Instagram name from Andersson to Redknapp – wore a bespoke Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown, which highlighted her baby bump. The 37 year old is due to have her and Jamie’s first child together next month – a boy. She also has four children from her previous marriage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO