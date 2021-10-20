CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart sets a stage for its seasonal sales

By Worth Sparkman
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago

As temperatures cool, and savvy shoppers turn their thoughts toward the holidays, Walmart is laying groundwork for what it hopes will be a successful sales season. What's happening: The retailer has made announcements to assure consumers the products they want will be convenient to shop for and in stock....

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart Adds New Payment Service

Walmart is partnering with payment tech company InComm Payments to make it easier for cash-centric customers to pay their bills. The retailer is adding the new capability to its already-robust financial services offerings as part of its commitment to serving un-banked and under-banked shoppers. Using a platform called VanillaDirect, shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KAKE TV

List of stores closed on Thanksgiving

Last year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday looked a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While holiday shopping has increasingly shifted to online in recent years, the pandemic led to an e-commerce boom. But this year, many retailers will also focus on in-person shoppers, as in seasons past. This holiday...
FESTIVAL
FanSided

ALDI wants shoppers to know holiday shopping may look different this year

Shopping in 2021 has been a challenge for many. There have been shortages across the board, with many chains, including Starbucks having to post notices about their menu items not being available. And now ALDI is reminding shoppers that when they head out to find their holiday meals, things may look a bit different in stores.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversational Commerce#Holiday Sales#Wmt
CNN

Christmas is going to be great for stores, if their names are Walmart or Target

New York (CNN Business) — It'll be a very merry Christmas for America's biggest retailers. Retail sales in November and December are expected grow between 8.5% and 10.5% this year compared with the 2020 holiday season, to a record of up to $859 billion, the National Retail Federation, a trade group for retailers, said Wednesday. The figure excludes car dealers, gas stations and restaurants.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Denver Channel

Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but with one catch

If you are someone who traditionally waits till Black Friday and Cyber Monday to do the bulk of your holiday shopping, you might want to change your plans this year. With expected shortages everywhere, stores are now rolling out early Black Friday deals, which are surprisingly good for this time of year.
SHOPPING
News Channel 25

Walmart’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals start with a Keurig for $35

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Just like last year, Walmart is launching a handful of Cyber...
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Walmart and Gap partner for furniture collection

Walmart Inc. and Gap Inc. announced Thursday that they have expanded their home partnership with the launch of a furniture collection. Gap Home Furniture will be available online and contain 150 items including couches, ottomans and rugs. Items will be priced from $49.88 to $629. Walmart and Gap first launched a home collection in June comprised of bedding and bath items and more. Walmart is bringing home fall styles to select stores for the first time this month. Walmart stock is up 3.1% for the year to date. Gap shares have gained 10.7%. And the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average has rallied 16.5% for the period.
RETAIL
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, Target, Walmart Invest for Cutthroat Season

Speed and convenience are the name of the game at retail’s Big Three this holiday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL
CNN

Costco raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour

New York (CNN Business) — Costco this week raised its starting wage for hourly store workers in the United States for the second time this year as businesses hike pay to draw and retain workers amid a labor shortage. Costco (COST) told employees last week that it would increase its...
RETAIL
KX News

Walmart to temporarily close its Dickinson store

Walmart is set to temporarily close its Dickinson, ND store location at 2456 3rd Ave. W today, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.  The location will remain closed through tomorrow, Oct. 27, providing the store’s associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Oct. 28 at 6 a.m.
DICKINSON, ND
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy