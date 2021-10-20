Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday.
"The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples," it said.
"His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course."
The Catholic Church in Canada in September apologised "unequivocally" to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at Church-run residential schools set up by the government under a policy of assimilation.
