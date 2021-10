DENVER (CBS4)– The Legislative Audit Committee is asking the State Auditor to investigate the Colorado Department of Transportation after a CBS4 report found the agency is giving most of its big construction projects to one out-of-state company. The company, Kraemer North America, is owned by a Tokyo-based corporation. (credit: CBS) Kraemer is getting hired even when its bids are millions of dollars higher than other companies. Many Colorado-based companies aren’t even being allowed to submit proposals. While CDOT awards smaller jobs on a strictly low-bid basis, it only allows certain companies to bid on bigger projects. Senator Ray Scott of Grand Junction asked...

