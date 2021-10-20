CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Walz opens re-election campaign at virtual event with supporters, challengers blast his record on COVID, crime

By Minnesota News Network
krrw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article…Governor Tim Walz addressing supporters at a virtual campaign rally last night (Tues), as Republican rivals blast his record on crime. Senator...

krrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
theridgewoodblog.net

Campaign Senior Advisor Reveals NJ Gov Phil Murphy to Impose COVID Vax Mandate AFTER Re-Election

COVID Vax Mandate, Governor Phil Murphy, Impose COVID Vax Mandate, New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”), Phil Murphy, Project Veritas Video. Trenton NJ, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”) issued the following statement in response to new reporting (detailed below):. “This extremely disturbing video appears to confirm what the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
KEYC

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy. “Peggy and I asked Minnesotans to come together and make a goal line...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection campaign

A childcare shortage continues to pose challenges to southern Minnesota families. Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that he will be running for governor in the upcoming elections. Walz announces plan to help hospitals, launch new testing opportunities. Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT. Gov. Tim Walz has put...
ELECTIONS
Pioneer Press

Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan announce they’ll seek re-election in 2022

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that they’ll seek re-election in 2022. In a campaign video released Tuesday morning, the Democrats leaned heavily into the most historic element of their first term: the state’s coronavirus response. The strategy to own the unprecedented restrictions Walz enacted...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Benson
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Announces Bid For Re-Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday officially announced he is seeking a second term in the state’s top job, making his response to COVID-19 a centerpiece of his campaign. In a video announcement early Tuesday morning, Walz leaned into his pandemic record, showcasing it as evidence that...
MINNESOTA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lakeland mayoral campaign email blasts Bill Mutz for Black Lives Matter support

Bill Mutz said he supports Lakeland's Black Lives Matter leaders, but not necessarily the national organization. Incumbent Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said an email attacking his work with the group Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk is an attempt to insert divisiveness and polarization into the nonpartisan municipal race. “The campaign...
LAKELAND, FL
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz launches 'Build What Matters" campaign

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a new program aimed at advancing economic development in the state. Gov. Walz was joined Wednesday by Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove as well as local business leaders to launch the "Build What Matters" campaign. The governor's...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Election#Minneapolis Police#Challengers#Defunding#Republican
orangeobserver.com

Orange County mayor plans to kick off his re-election campaign tonight

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings is planning to kick off his re-election campaign in downtown Orlando tonight. Demings was originally sworn in on Dec. 4, 2018 as the fifth elected mayor of Orange County and is the first African-American to serve in the role. In his position, he oversees more than 8,000 Orange County employees.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor’s race

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday hailed activist parents who are decrying school curriculums as un-American, equating instruction on the effects of institutional racism with “state-sponsored racism” and warning that such efforts might “indoctrinate” children. The fight over schools has become a flashpoint in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl campaign contacting supporters who attended Prager event after radio host says he has COVID

A spokeswoman for Republican Heidi Ganahl's gubernatorial campaign says the Coloradan's campaign is getting in touch with supporters who attended an event in Colorado Springs a week ago that featured Ganahl talking on stage with conservative radio host Dennis Prager, who announced Monday that he tested positive last week for the virus that causes COVID-19 and had been attempting to get infected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KAAL-TV

Governor Walz announces run for re-election

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday morning they are running for re-election. Governor Walz shared the news in the statement below. “It has been an honor to serve as your governor. During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen...
POLITICS
The Independent

Governor’s race in bellwether state could reveal the fate of Biden’s agenda – and he knows it

President Joe Biden’s agenda faces its clearest referendum so far in the upcoming Virginia governor’s race, and he showed no confusion about that fact on Tuesday when he appeared at a prime time rally alongside Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate. While the Democratic Party’s top campaigner took time to tout the strengths of Mr McAuliffe, a longtime party loyalist and ally of the Clinton family, he spent just as much time attempting to tie Republican Glenn Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and the pro-Trump fervour that has decisively controlled the GOP for years.Most revealingly, the rally took place in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
koxe.com

Dr. Glenn Rogers Announces Re-Election Campaign

Dr. Glenn Rogers (R-Graford) announced he will seek re-election in 2022 to represent the newly reconfigured House District 60 in the Texas House of Representatives. Due to population growth around the state following last year’s census, District 60 has been altered and is now comprised of Palo Pinto, Parker, and Stephens counties.
ELECTIONS
abc12.com

Whitmer raises $3.1 million for re-election campaign in 3 months

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her re-election campaign and had $12.5 million on hand as of last week. The Democrat released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates. Further details on donations and spending were expected once her report was filed with the state later in the day.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy