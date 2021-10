(Alexandria, MN) A recent drive to Evansville along highway 82 Tuesday, starting on the west side of Alexandria, reminded me of how beautiful this time of year can be on even the most normal of roads. Although many of the maples in the area are barely hanging on, the birch and other tree varieties still have enough leaves for the Minnesota DNR to list Douglas County as 75-100% of peak on their fall color map. Most of the state of Minnesota is listed as "past peak."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO